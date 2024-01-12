“Pandemic Panic”: COVID-Inspired Board Game Made with 3D Printing

When you’re wrapping up your senior year of college, it’s not easy to pay your tuition and complete your degree, all while pursuing your passion of crafting tabletop games. But when your school happens to boast a state-of-the-art 3D printing lab, all of that becomes that much easier. Thanks to William Paterson University (WPU)’s additive manufacturing (AM) facility, I was able to create my latest board game, Pandemic Panic, all while keeping an eye on finishing my senior year with a BA in Public Relations and Design.
Every aspect of Pandemic Panic has been meticulously designed, modeled, and printed by me using advanced 3D printing techniques and Autodesk Maya. The immersive setting unfolds in a fictional city on an 18×24 inch game board and a custom-designed box, reflecting the challenges of navigating a pandemic-stricken urban landscape. The visually stunning and tactically engaging gaming experience is enhanced by cloudy, blue and gray skies looming over streets connecting the home base (masked zone) to the coveted end base (COVID-free zone).
In this four-player cooperative game, participants take on the roles of survivors and essential workers using player pieces like a doctor, plunger, Amazon delivery truck, and an Apple iPhone wireless charger – all carefully crafted in Maya and 3D printed on WPU’s campus.
The heart of the game lies in the quarantine supply pieces, representing essential items like toilet paper, Purell hand sanitizer, masks, Lysol and Clorox sprays, and gloves. With a dedication to detail, I aimed to ensure they were not only functional within the game but also visually appealing. My goal of designing these pieces was to represent essential items during the pandemic that were poorly understocked in stores for months on end.
To bring my vision to life, I leveraged the college’s 3DPrinterOS software and Makerbot 5th generation Replicator printers in the Cheng Library. Spending dozens of hours creating all 50 unique pieces that make up Pandemic Panic, I submitted 200 hours’ worth of 3D printing to various printers at the school. I also designed the board and graphics on the box in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop in an effort to bring a great product to market.
3D modeling and 3D printing has become a huge emphasis in my personal life as well as my professional career as it has allowed me to take ideas from my mind and 3D model them to eventually be printed. It’s literally like printing ideas physically straight from my mind, and it has been a huge beneficial factor for me to bring ideas to the market for people to see and enjoy.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
ExxonMobil and BP Latest Energy Giants to Join Fieldnode’s Digital Parts Inventory Project
In January 2023, a group of five oil & gas giants — ConocoPhillips, Equinor, Shell, TotalEnergies, and Vår Energi — signed an agreement to participate in the development of a...
Norwegian Oil Leader 3D Prints Critical Subsea Part
Amid rising resource scarcity and the urgent need to lower greenhouse gas emissions, the concept of circular economy is growing in importance. Countries are initiating plans to make their economies...
ExxonMobil Orders “World’s Largest” 3D Printed Pressure Vessel from AML3D
The Australian metal additive manufacturing (AM) firm, AML3D, has announced a $190,000 purchase order for a high-pressure piping vessel, from global oil megalith ExxonMobil. Specifically, ExxonMobil’s Asia Pacific division has...
3D Printing News Briefs, April 2, 2022: Business, Research, Shoes, & More
In 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting with business today, as UpNano announced it is expanding to the US. Then we’ve got news about medical 3D printing, aerospace 3D printing,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.