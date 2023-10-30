Now on Kickstarter: The World’s Lightest Standalone 3D Scanner, the Revopoint MIRACO

Finally, there’s a standalone 3D scanner that can capture both large and small objects without costing as much as a car.
Revopoint 3D, a global pioneer in 3D scanning technology, has just introduced its first standalone 3D scanner—the Revopoint MIRACO—on Kickstarter. This scanner offers a range of professional-grade capabilities suitable for reverse engineering, quality control, automobile design, and rapid prototyping, among other applications—all without breaking the bank.
Weighing in at only 750 grams, the Revopoint MIRACO holds the title for the world’s lightest standalone 3D scanner. Its quad-depth camera system and infrared structured light projector set it apart from other 3D scanners, which are often limited to capturing objects of a single size.
MIRACO can do this with an
Beyond its dual object size capturing ability, the MIRACO is equipped with a powerful 48MP RGB camera. This allows for the creation of stunning 8K photorealistic 3D models that are ready for use in graphic design or CGI.
The Revopoint MIRACO also provides two capture modes for ultimate scanning flexibility. Its Single-shot mode is perfect for capturing items that are difficult to track or have sharply color-contrasted surfaces. This feature helps to minimize artifacts caused by overlapping point cloud data. For instances when speed is a priority, the scanner’s Continuous Mode can capture objects at a rapid pace of up to 16 frames per second.
Under the hood, the MIRACO scanner is powered by an 8-core 2.8GHz processor and comes with a 256GB hard disk, a 2K 6-inch AMOLED backlit touch screen, and 16GB or 32GB RAM options, depending on the version. This allows for the storage of up to 5,000 or 10,000 captured frames, respectively.
In terms of battery life, the MIRACO’s efficient hardware allows for up to two hours of continuous scanning. The onboard 5,000 mAh battery can be recharged to 85% in just 30 minutes, thanks to a 50W fast-charging adapter.
Combining powerful scanning capabilities with cost-effectiveness, the Revopoint MIRACO is an excellent solution for professionals who are tired of dealing with cumbersome cables, lugging laptops around, and requiring multiple scanners to capture objects of varying sizes.
The Revopoint MIRACO is available on Kickstarter now, and early backers can take advantage of significant savings.
