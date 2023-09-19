3D Printing News Unpeeled: HI-RAM, Golf Shoes and Style2Fab

At Clemson University Shunyu Liu and her students are developing HI-RAM builds which is a metal 3D printing technology combined with synchronous hot rolling for increased part strength.
The MC87 4D a vintage inspired Adidas golf shoe with 3D Printed insoles. With a jarring but very noticeable aesthetic the $250 shoe signals an expansion of 3D Printing throughout the lineup.
At MIT Faraz Faruqi and Stefanie Mueller have been working on Style2Fab which uses machine learning and language models to customize objects. Models are scanned to identify and segment esthetic and functional components and users can add input to customize the models. This could lead to an automated way to customize all the models we have.
3DPOD Episode 169: 3D Printing for Hackers and DIY with Mitch Altman
Mitch Altman, a pioneer in the fields of field-programmable gate arrays and virtual reality, has long been a leading figure in the maker community. Not only did he help establish...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 17, 2023
It’s another busy week filled with 3D printing webinars and events! Topics include photopolymers and industrial automation, aerospace and 3D scanning, DIGITAL FOAM and composite 3D printers, biomaterial bioinks, and...
3D Printing News Briefs, September 16, 2023: Certification, Fuel Cells, Microalgae Ink, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re kicking things off with business, as former Waymo legal executive David Tressler joins 6K as its Chief Legal Officer. Moving on, MakerVerse received...
Saudi Arabia’s NAMI to Begin Qualifying 3D Printed Oil & Gas Parts
National Additive Manufacturing & Innovation Company (NAMI), an AM services bureau based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) capital of Riyadh, announced at the AM Conclave in Abu Dhabi...
