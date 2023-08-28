3DPOD Episode 166: 3D Printed Shoes and the Big Pictures with Nicoline van Enter, CEO of Footwearology
Nicoline van Enter, a seasoned figure in the realms of footwear and trend forecasting, has taken her expertise to Footwearology, where she leads training and workshops for those eager to learn about 3D printing or 3D knitting shoes. Finding herself at the crossroads of the massive footwear industry and the emerging trend of 3D printing, she was able to share insights in a lively and informative conversation on the 3DPOD about the impact and future of 3D-printed footwear. A must-listen for anyone intrigued by shoes.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
NASA Award Fuels 3D Printing in Space Recycling and Next-Gen Heat Shields
In a significant development, NASA’s SBIR Ignite initiative has granted Phase II awards to 12 small businesses and entrepreneurs. Among the recipients, re:3D and Canopy Aerospace have been chosen for...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: BMF Raises $24m, More Shipboard 3D Printing for the Navy
Us based 3D printer OEM BMF (Boston Micro Fabrication) which makes micro 3D printers, raised $24 million in a Series D round led by China’s Guotai Junan Securities. Also participating...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 13, 2023
I hope your calendar is clear, because there are lots of 3D printing webinars and events to attend this week! America Makes will hold its MMX event and Markforged has...
ICON’s First 3D Printed Home Opens for Tours at Wolf Ranch, Texas
The partnership between construction technologies startup ICON, homebuilding company Lennar, and architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has reached a significant milestone: the first 3D printed model home at the...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.