3DPOD Episode 166: 3D Printed Shoes and the Big Pictures with Nicoline van Enter, CEO of Footwearology

8 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingConsumer GoodsFashion
Nicoline van Enter, a seasoned figure in the realms of footwear and trend forecasting, has taken her expertise to Footwearology, where she leads training and workshops for those eager to learn about 3D printing or 3D knitting shoes. Finding herself at the crossroads of the massive footwear industry and the emerging trend of 3D printing, she was able to share insights in a lively and informative conversation on the 3DPOD about the impact and future of 3D-printed footwear. A must-listen for anyone intrigued by shoes.

