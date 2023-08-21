3DPOD Episode 165: A Look at the 3D Printing Industry with Kerry Stevenson, Fabbaloo

Kerry Stevenson was a CTO in the Insurance industry until he turned his focus to 3D printing and started a blog called Fabbaloo. Since 2007, Kerry has offered the industry his unique look at additive manufacturing. In this episode of the 3DPOD, he gives us a candid look at the industry over the time that he’s followed it. We discuss trends, developments, disappointments and breakthroughs in the industry over the years.

