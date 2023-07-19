Roboze and Plastigen Partner to Revolutionize Chilean Manufacturing with Localized AM

Roboze, a major player in 3D printing tech, and Plastigen, the front-runner in Chile for industrial polymer supplies and manufacturing, are joining forces. Their strategy? To spark a manufacturing revolution in Chile’s key mining sector with a partnership. The alliance brings to the forefront the potential to transform the supply chains of Chilean manufacturers, offering new opportunities to overcome the challenges of sourcing parts from distant suppliers. The applications of this collaboration span various areas, encompassing everything from tools and spare parts to end-use components, like impellers, all available on demand.

Known for its high-temperature extrusion technology in crafting finished and functional parts with super polymers and composite materials, Roboze is making significant strides in reshaping the manufacturing industry, both in Chile and globally. Deployed in over 25 countries, Roboze’s advanced 3D printing technology is favored by industry titans such as GE, Leonardo, and the US military. The impact of their AM is clear, streamlining production processes to reduce costs, cut down production times, and bolster design flexibility.

Plastigen, a leader in the Chilean engineering plastics market with over 65 years of industry experience, recently announced its alliance with Roboze on its website. The partnership brings to Chile what the company describes as the “Plastigen/Roboze 3D printing technology,” a “game-changing advantage” enabling the development and printing of components resistant to high temperatures, robust in mechanical strength, and unmatched in resilience against acids or chemical agents.

This technology is set to benefit a broad spectrum of industries in Chile, spanning mining and aquaculture to wood, wine, fruit, motorsport, and the medical sector. As part of the partnership, Plastigen will leverage its decades-long expertise and wide network of branches throughout Chile to offer qualified 3D printed parts on demand, crafted with Roboze’s innovative AM systems and materials.

The benefits of deploying the Plastigen/Roboze 3D printing technology extend beyond industry access and superior product resilience. Custom manufacturing of parts according to client needs and specifications is simplified, and with a comprehensive digital library in place, repeat production of parts becomes seamless and efficient. This localization of production not only slashes costs but also shortens delivery times.

Plastigen’s extensive history of successful collaborations with major firms like Mitsubishi Chemical, CAP Mineria, Salmones Pacific Star, and Codelco copper mining company further substantiates its prowess and credibility in delivering premium services and products. Adopting the Plastigen/Roboze technology, already making waves in Chile’s motorsport and aerospace sectors, promises a revolution across multiple other industries.

Chile has recently seen several manufacturing trends driven by factors such as technological advancements, globalization, sustainability, and changing consumer demands. One concept that has gained significant momentum is Industry 4.0, which emphasizes digital technologies’ integration into manufacturing processes. The alliance between Roboze and Plastigen perfectly aligns with this trend, aiming to redefine traditional manufacturing processes and drive the “evolution of smart factories.”

These smart factories, interconnected and capable of autonomous decision-making, represent the future of manufacturing, say the companies. By leveraging big data analytics, cloud computing, cyber-physical systems, and most notably, 3D printing, the Roboze-Plastigen partnership provides a platform for these factories’ development in the Latin American country. The localized AM solution they provide can significantly enhance productivity and operational efficiency and contribute to sustainability efforts by reducing material waste and energy consumption.

“Roboze’s additive manufacturing has revolutionized the way we produce parts and components, enabling faster production times, reduced costs, and design flexibility,” says Daniel Irarrazabal, CEO of Plastigen.

The aim is to give Chilean manufacturers access to a reliable source of high-performance technical components resistant to wear, corrosion, and strong mechanical, chemical, and thermal exposure, tailored to their specific needs and on-demand.

The CEO pointed out in a LinkedIn post: “Our main objective at Plastigen is to locally manufacture industrial parts resistant to corrosion, high temperatures, chemical agents and demanding mechanical requirements using polymers that have the potential to replace metal, simultaneously reducing delivery times and costs. Chilean companies will have a great opportunity to optimize their supply chain and eliminate supply difficulties from external suppliers.”

Roboze’s ARGO 500. Image courtesy of Roboze.

The transformative power of AM is evident in this partnership. The collaboration seeks to redefine the traditional warehousing concept, transforming it into digital, where parts can be efficiently produced on demand, focusing on sustainability. This shift towards digitalization and sustainability is particularly crucial in the present context, where the convergence of technology and sustainability is a global need.

Arash Shadravan, Roboze Global Business Development Director, concludes, “Together, we embrace the transformative power of AM, forging a future where technology and sustainability converge for the benefit of both industry and planet.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.