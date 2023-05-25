3D Printing News Unpeeled: Stratasys and Desktop Metal Merged

In a move that was both a surprise and widely anticipated Desktop Metal and Stratasys are said to merge. Yoav Zeif is to be the new CEO, the deal is slated to close in Q4 of 2023. The duo will keep their brands aloft and hope to generate $1.1 Billion in Revenue with margins of between 10%-12% in 2025. They hope to save $50 million by 2025. The transaction is all stock and estimated to be worth 1.8 billion with DM shareholders getting 0.123 Stratasys share for each DM share. This values DM at 1.88 a share. 59% of the combined entity with be ex Stratasys shareholders while 41% will be DM. The duo hope to cross sell to the installed base and existing channel and reap the benefits of being the biggest player in additive.
I think that long term the slimmed down combination will have a lot of potential. But, I expect that it will be difficult for them to extract enough revenue from binder jet in the near term to justify the purchase. It would also spread the R&D budget of the firm rather thin. The Envisiontec unit would be a profit engine for the firm and some growth may come of that. On the whole however I do see risks as well as opportunities here. Below my analysis.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Jabil Introduces First PLA for Powder Bed 3D Printing
When we last caught up with Luke Rodgers, senior director of R&D at Jabil (NYSE: JBL), the manufacturing solutions provider was in the process of releasing a new material for powder bed...
SPEE3D’s Cold Spray 3D Printing Wins DoD Point of Need Challenge
SPEE3D, the Australian 3D printing original equipment manufacturer (OEM), announced that the company was one of six winners of the Department of Defense Manufacturing Technology (DoD ManTech) “Point of Need...
ADDiTEC Launches Portable 3D Printing Robot Cell for Forward Deployment
ADDiTEC, a Florida additive manufacturing (AM) technology firm specializing in robotic metal 3D printing solutions, launched the Performance AMRC-P (Additive Manufacturing Robotic Cell – Portable), at RAPID + TCT 2023...
3D Printing News Briefs, May 13, 2023: RAPID Roundup Part 2
For the second time this week, 3D Printing News Briefs is focused on news stories about RAPID + TCT! From new hires and 3D printer integrations to new 3D printers,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.