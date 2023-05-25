Inkbit

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Stratasys and Desktop Metal Merged

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Eplus3D

Share this Article

In a move that was both a surprise and widely anticipated Desktop Metal and Stratasys are said to merge. Yoav Zeif is to be the new CEO, the deal is slated to close in Q4 of 2023. The duo will keep their brands aloft and hope to generate $1.1 Billion in Revenue with margins of between 10%-12% in 2025. They hope to save $50 million by 2025. The transaction is all stock and estimated to be worth 1.8 billion with DM shareholders getting 0.123 Stratasys share for each DM share. This values DM at 1.88 a share.  59% of the combined entity with be ex Stratasys shareholders while 41% will be DM. The duo hope to cross sell to the installed base and existing channel and reap the benefits of being the biggest player in additive.

I think that long term the slimmed down combination will have a lot of potential. But, I expect that it will be difficult for them to extract enough revenue from binder jet in the near term to justify the purchase. It would also spread the R&D budget of the firm rather thin. The Envisiontec unit would be a profit engine for the firm and some growth may come of that. On the whole however I do see risks as well as opportunities here. Below my analysis.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Relativity Space Co-founder Jordan Noone on What it Takes to Run a VC Firm

Commercial & Defense 3D Printing at the Point of Need with SPEE3D

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing MaterialsBusinessExclusive InterviewsStocksSustainability

Jabil Introduces First PLA for Powder Bed 3D Printing

When we last caught up with Luke Rodgers, senior director of R&D at Jabil (NYSE: JBL), the manufacturing solutions provider was in the process of releasing a new material for powder bed...

May 22, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

SPEE3D’s Cold Spray 3D Printing Wins DoD Point of Need Challenge

SPEE3D, the Australian 3D printing original equipment manufacturer (OEM), announced that the company was one of six winners of the Department of Defense Manufacturing Technology (DoD ManTech) “Point of Need...

May 19, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsMilitary 3D PrintingRobotics

ADDiTEC Launches Portable 3D Printing Robot Cell for Forward Deployment

ADDiTEC, a Florida additive manufacturing (AM) technology firm specializing in robotic metal 3D printing solutions, launched the Performance AMRC-P (Additive Manufacturing Robotic Cell – Portable), at RAPID + TCT 2023...

May 17, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials3D SoftwareBusinessMetal 3D PrintingPost-processing

3D Printing News Briefs, May 13, 2023: RAPID Roundup Part 2

For the second time this week, 3D Printing News Briefs is focused on news stories about RAPID + TCT! From new hires and 3D printer integrations to new 3D printers,...

May 13, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Xometry
ADDMAN
Prototool
Velo
Flashforge
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnext
EOS
FacFox
BASF
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides