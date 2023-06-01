3DPOD Episode 153: 3D Printing Success with 3Doodler Inventor Max Bogue

Today we interview Max Bogue, co-host of the 3DPOD. He tells us how he went from the genesis of the idea for a 3D printing pen to creating the product to founding the company 3Doodler. As major moments in his story, Max points to saying no to huge opportunities, having dogs in the office, and visiting factories. What follows is a great story and a lot of very practical advice, including good patent lawyers and the importance of different company structures , along with a lot more that will be helpful to entrepreneurs.

