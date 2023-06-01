3DPOD Episode 153: 3D Printing Success with 3Doodler Inventor Max Bogue

Today we interview Max Bogue, co-host of the 3DPOD. He tells us how he went from the genesis of the idea for a 3D printing pen to creating the product to founding the company 3Doodler. As major moments in his story, Max points to saying no to huge opportunities, having dogs in the office, and visiting factories. What follows is a great story and a lot of very practical advice, including good patent lawyers and the importance of different company structures , along with a lot more that will be helpful to entrepreneurs.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, May 27, 2023: Contract, Acquisition, Movie Prop, & More
We’re discussing Sintratec’s All-Material Platform first in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to an NSF Career Award for a University of Pittsburgh research and a Phase...
Zeda Opens 3D Printing Facility in Cincinnati to Serve Regulated Industries
Today, California-based Zeda, Inc. announced that it has officially opened the doors to its new 75,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company, which rebranded to Zeda from PrinterPrezz...
3D Printing News Briefs, May 13, 2023: RAPID Roundup Part 2
For the second time this week, 3D Printing News Briefs is focused on news stories about RAPID + TCT! From new hires and 3D printer integrations to new 3D printers,...
Dyndrite RAPID Roundup: Partnering with Impossible Objects, BCN3D, AMFG, & UPM
Like so many other 3D printing companies, Dyndrite attended the recent RAPID + TCT, North America’s premier annual additive manufacturing trade show. The Seattle-based AM software company, which developed its...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.