RAPID

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Custom Mice and Bioprinted Plants

1 hour by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

Formify is using MJF to 3D print custom mice made to order specifically for your hand alone. The company says that it only needs a picture of your hand and then will use the magic of machine learning to generate the relevant STL. If this works this could be a new path to mass customization that dispenses with 3D scanning.

A new paper looks at how we can use bioprinting to study plants, which would be a new application area and market for the technology. The team from NC Plant Sciences Initiative of the North Carolina State University in Raleigh North Carolina may have opened up a wholly new market.

A patent by Align showcases a customized 3D printed set of retractors to keep your mouth open. What’s more, this set of retractors will also hold your phone. Yes, its crazy but coming from a completely disruptive company such as Align that is one of the world´s. biggest 3D printing users means we need to take a gander.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Starship Lifts Off, Explodes Before Stage Separation

JEOL’s First EBM 3D Printer in North America to Be Installed at Cumberland Additive’s Neighborhood 91 Location

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Research3D Printing ServicesMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

DoD Awards Nearly $2M to Barnes Global Advisors to Develop Resilient 3D Printing Ecosystem

The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA), a Pittsburgh-based engineering consultancy specializing in additive manufacturing (AM) processes, has received a $1.975 million grant from the Department of Defense (DoD) to help develop...

April 19, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessHybrid 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, April 19, 2023: Movie Magic, Distribution Agreement, & More

We’re starting with some 3D printed movie magic in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Marvel Studios called on WASP for help with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Moving on to...

April 19, 2023
Sponsored
3D Printing EventsMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingSponsored

Military and Medical 3D Printing Experts to Lead Thought Leadership Panels at RAPID + TCT

RAPID + TCT, the premier additive manufacturing (AM) event in North America, is just around the corner. From May 2-4, 2023, the event will bring together professionals, researchers, and industry...

April 14, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingBusinessDental 3D Printing

Inkjet 3D Printing Company Quantica Closes €14M Series A

Quantica, a Berlin-based additive manufacturing (AM) company specializing in multi-material applications, announced that it has closed a €14 million Series A financing round. €10 million has been guaranteed upfront, with...

April 12, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Xometry
ADDMAN
Flashforge
EOS
3ERP
3D Systems
Formnext
Ultimate Guide to DLP
FacFox
Velo3D
Arburg
Emerging AM
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides