3D Printing News Unpeeled: Custom Mice and Bioprinted Plants

Formify is using MJF to 3D print custom mice made to order specifically for your hand alone. The company says that it only needs a picture of your hand and then will use the magic of machine learning to generate the relevant STL. If this works this could be a new path to mass customization that dispenses with 3D scanning.
A new paper looks at how we can use bioprinting to study plants, which would be a new application area and market for the technology. The team from NC Plant Sciences Initiative of the North Carolina State University in Raleigh North Carolina may have opened up a wholly new market.
A patent by Align showcases a customized 3D printed set of retractors to keep your mouth open. What’s more, this set of retractors will also hold your phone. Yes, its crazy but coming from a completely disruptive company such as Align that is one of the world´s. biggest 3D printing users means we need to take a gander.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
DoD Awards Nearly $2M to Barnes Global Advisors to Develop Resilient 3D Printing Ecosystem
The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA), a Pittsburgh-based engineering consultancy specializing in additive manufacturing (AM) processes, has received a $1.975 million grant from the Department of Defense (DoD) to help develop...
3D Printing News Briefs, April 19, 2023: Movie Magic, Distribution Agreement, & More
We’re starting with some 3D printed movie magic in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Marvel Studios called on WASP for help with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Moving on to...
Military and Medical 3D Printing Experts to Lead Thought Leadership Panels at RAPID + TCT
RAPID + TCT, the premier additive manufacturing (AM) event in North America, is just around the corner. From May 2-4, 2023, the event will bring together professionals, researchers, and industry...
Inkjet 3D Printing Company Quantica Closes €14M Series A
Quantica, a Berlin-based additive manufacturing (AM) company specializing in multi-material applications, announced that it has closed a €14 million Series A financing round. €10 million has been guaranteed upfront, with...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.