3D Printing News Unpeeled: Creality 3D Scanner, University of Arizona Hypersonics

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Creality is bringing a $349 3D scanner on the market. The scanner is portable, has an ASIC for better image processing, has on board visual tracking, captures color as well as textures mapping them to the point cloud. The scanner has two modes for larger objects and higher detail and the firm says it works better in sunlight. This is a potential disruption to the scanning market. Although this market has been a bit of a graveyard for startups as it is a difficult thing to get right. Its notable that Creality is investing heavily in apps and software to make this possible.

University of Arizona researchers Andrew Wessman and  Sammy Tin have gotten $1.2 million of hypersonics alloy development. They hope to buy a gas atomizer, LPBF system, X-ray diffractometer and a vacuum furnace for the money. I hope that eBay has options for them because that could be a tight fit for that budget. The team will use them to make specific new alloys for hypersonics.

The National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University (WSU) meanwhile got a whopping $100 million contract by the US Army, for a five R&D project to qualify parts, processes and materials for DED and LPBF on ground vehicles.

Mass 3D Printing for Microchip Packaging Enabled with New Optomec Software

Zeda to Add 8 AddUp Metal 3D Printers to Support Growth of Ohio Facility

