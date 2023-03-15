3D Printing News Unpeeled: Creality 3D Scanner, University of Arizona Hypersonics

Creality is bringing a $349 3D scanner on the market. The scanner is portable, has an ASIC for better image processing, has on board visual tracking, captures color as well as textures mapping them to the point cloud. The scanner has two modes for larger objects and higher detail and the firm says it works better in sunlight. This is a potential disruption to the scanning market. Although this market has been a bit of a graveyard for startups as it is a difficult thing to get right. Its notable that Creality is investing heavily in apps and software to make this possible.
University of Arizona researchers Andrew Wessman and Sammy Tin have gotten $1.2 million of hypersonics alloy development. They hope to buy a gas atomizer, LPBF system, X-ray diffractometer and a vacuum furnace for the money. I hope that eBay has options for them because that could be a tight fit for that budget. The team will use them to make specific new alloys for hypersonics.
The National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University (WSU) meanwhile got a whopping $100 million contract by the US Army, for a five R&D project to qualify parts, processes and materials for DED and LPBF on ground vehicles.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Xometry Buys Turkish On-Demand Marketplace Tridi
Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) has acquired Turkey’s leading on-demand manufacturing marketplace Tridi, making it the fourth addition to the company. The Dell and BMW I Ventures-backed firm continues to grow aggressively...
Zeda Snags $52M Investment to Drive Innovation & Asia expansion
Just days after rebranding to Zeda, the now combined companies PrinterPrezz and Vertex Manufacturing announced closing a $52 million series B financing round, bringing its total capital raised to $68...
GE to Invest Nearly $500M in US Manufacturing, Including 3D Printing
In the latest signal that the pillars of US industrial output are serious about building on last year’s growing momentum to reshore the nation’s manufacturing, GE announced that it plans...
PrinterPrezz and Vertex Manufacturing Become Zeda: Rebrand to Grow
PrinterPrezz and its subsidiary Vertex Manufacturing have rebranded as Zeda as a part of their growth strategy. Described as a medical technology company focusing on 3D printing with nanotechnology to...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.