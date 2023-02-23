Creality Launches Next Big Thing: the Large-scale CR-M4 3D Printer

Creality, a global pioneer in 3D printing, has released its new fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printer, the CR-M4, with a starting price of just $1099 . Featuring a massive 450 x 450 x 470mm build volume, dual Y-axis linear rails, and a user-friendly printing process, the CR-M4 is a great product for print farms and prosumers for making large-scale models in a single run.

Massive build volume with professional-grade stability

The CR-M4, a 3D printing beast, boasts an immense build volume of 450 x 450 x 470mm. It’s a real workhorse for creating big models with less or no post-processing, as well as batch-printing, in one go. It’s time for users to max out their creativity and let their ideas run wild.

Many users worry about the quality of large models. When printing a large model, print failures may occur due to wobbling. The CR-M4 solves this issue effectively. With a dual Z-axis and two support rods, the CR-M4 forms a rigid triangle to stabilize the top frame. The dual Z-axis curbs gantry sagging and Z-wobbling, with each Z-axis driven by a standalone motor for clean movement. All of these ensure the quality of tall models from bottom to top.

Precise and reliable dual Y-axis linear rails

In addition to the rigid triangle frame, the CR-M4 is also equipped with dual Y-axis linear rails to ensure print quality. The dual Y-axis linear rails are CNC’d from high-quality bearing steel, thus significantly improving the accuracy of Y-axis motion and ability to withstand wears, backlashes, and heavy load.

It’s driven by a powerful, high-precision stepper motor, providing more precise and smooth motion. Test results from the Creality Lab demonstrated that the stepper motor can print steadily, non-stop for 720 hours (30 days).

Start a print farm with multi-printer control

To provide a better printing experience, the CR-M4 is able to print via USB drive, USB-C cable, RJ45 cable, and WiFi. With a LAN connection, users can print from any PC on the LAN via Creality Print. Through access to the Internet, users can print and monitor remotely from the Creality Cloud App or Web.

When multiple CR-M4 printers are connected to the Internet, it is easy to start a 3D print farm for mass production. The printers produce the same model on a single command from Creality Print or Creality Cloud Web. Given that each CR-M4 can print 20 parts in one go, a farm of 25 printers can crank out thousands of parts each week.

More creativity with 300°C high-temp printing

The CR-M4’s high-temp printing is made possible with Creality’s self-developed, all-metal “Sprite” direct extruder. The “Sprite” features dual gears with a 1:3.5 gear ratio, delivering a powerful and uniform 80N extrusion force. It is particularly capable for printing with flexible filaments like TPU.

With an upgraded nozzle and 50W heater cartridge, the high-flow hotend can fully melt high-temperature filaments at 300°C for smooth feeding. Users can swap the standard 0.4mm nozzle with a 0.6mm or 0.8mm nozzle for their needs.

The superb all-rounded printhead gives users the liberty to print with PLA, PA (nylon), heat-resistant ABS, PLA-Wood, PLA-CF, flexible TPU, and PETG. When it starts to print, a standalone 4020 fan forces strong air to cool the freshly printed section, allowing the model to solidify faster with less drooping or warping.

High-performance build platform with 25-point auto-leveling

The CR-M4 features fully-automatic leveling with CR Touch by probing 25 points, and a Z offset at 0.05mm accuracy to quickly calibrate the distance between the nozzle and the build surface, enabling users to easily print high-quality first layer.

The CR-M4 also includes a four-layered build platform. The PC coating provides strong adhesion, while the bendable spring steel sheet makes it easy to remove large models without deformation after long-term use. The magnetic base and two pins allow for quick snap-on. Test results from the Creality Lab show that the 470x470mm aluminum alloy heatbed will heat up to 60°C within 160 seconds.

Safe, steady, and efficient

The CR-M4 is equipped with an 800W industrial control power supply to ensure safe and steady printing. The power supply is adaptive to 100V-240V worldwide, delivering next-level efficiency with little thermal runaway. It can filter voltage fluctuations and electromagnetic interference, and prevent the printer from short-circuiting, overload, overvoltage and overheating.

User-friendly features

A 4.3-inch color screen for the CR-M4 features simple and responsive touch control, supporting model preview and temperature PID tuning. It times out after five minutes without activity. Moreover, users can enable an energy-saving Sleep Mode.

With a silent mainboard, the noise from the CR-M4 is controlled at 50 decibels within a one-meter distance, equivalent to the sound of speaking indoors. To avoid wire entanglement, the CR-M4 has a cable chain for filaments. There are also dual spool holders for users to prepare filaments easier.

Specifications

Printing Technology FDM Build Volume 450*450*470mm Product Dimensions 655*700*865mm Package Dimensions 790*760*300mm Net Weight 22.48kg Gross Weight 28.3kg Printing Speed ≤120mm/s Printing Accuracy ±0.1mm Layer Height 0.05-0.35mm Extruder Type “Sprite” dual-gear direct drive extruder Extruder Material All metal Filament Diameter 1.75mm Z-axis Count 2 Nozzle Type Brass nozzle Nozzle Diameter Standard 0.4mm(compatible with 0.6/0.8mm) Nozzle Temperature ≤300°C Heatbed Temperature ≤100℃ Build Surface PC spring steel sheet Leveling Mode CR Touch auto-leveling File Transfer USB drive, WiFi, USB-C cable, RJ45 cable Display Screen 4.3-inch color touch screen Mainboard Integrated 32-bit silent mainboard Power Loss Recovery Yes Filament Runout Sensor Yes Multi-printers Control Yes Sleep Mode Yes Rated Voltage 100-240V~，50/60Hz Rated Power 800W Slicing Software Creality Print, Creality Slicer, Cura File Formats STL, OBJ, AMF Supported Filaments PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS/Wood/PA/PLA-CF UI Language English, Spanish, German, French, Russian, Portuguese, Italian, Turkish, Chinese

About Creality

Founded in Shenzhen in 2014, Creality is a global pioneer in the 3D printing industry that focuses on the research, design and production of consumer and professional-grade 3D printers and 3D printing accessories. As a user-centric company, Creality has expanded its footprint across more than 192 countries and regions, with products favored by more than 1.6 million users worldwide. They have introduced 3D printing to homes, schools, workshops, factories, and academic institutions, thus driving digitalization in manufacturing, education, healthcare, architecture and beyond.

“Create reality and achieve dreams” is deeply rooted in Creality’s philosophy. Committed to becoming a 3D printing evangelist, Creality continues gravitating to cutting-edge technology and bringing a premium experience for individual users and businesses. For more information: www.creality.com.

