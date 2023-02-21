3D Printing News Unpeeled: Textile 3D Printing & Mosquitos

German textile machinery company Karl Mayer Group has made a 3D printer combined with a warp knitted textile machine. This moves at 5 meters per second across a 2 meter by 1 meter build area depositing polyurethane and silicone. The company hopes to add labels and things like reinforcements selectively and on demand. It also envisages the production of performance enhancing strips to aid movement.
Kevin Johnson, Omid Veiseh and others at Rice have unveiled a 3D Printed mosquito testing system. Through 3D printing hydrogels in a transparent box and pointing cameras at it they have developed a solution that can be used to test the effectiveness of mosquito repellents in an automated way.
Double D Trailers is 3D printing horse trailers which are 25% lighter than traditional ones. It is using One/One as a designers and 3D Printers from Loci Robotics. Prints will take 20 hours and the design will save on emissions and reduce lead times for the firm.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: February 12, 2023
There are plenty of webinar and event options this week, starting with the hybrid 3DEXPERIENCE World, being held both online and in-person in Nashville. Webinars this week include offerings from...
3DPOD Episode 138: Point-of-Care Medical Device 3D Printing with Dr. Steven Kurtz, Drexel University
In this episode of the 3DPOD, we speak to Dr. Steven Kurtz, director of the Implant Research Center at Drexel University’s School of Biomedical Engineering, Science, and Health Systems and...
Limited Edition Oris Watch Features 3D Printed Case by 9T Labs
High-end Swiss industrial watchmaker Oris, notable because it is independent rather than being owned by a larger conglomerate, has been crafting its mechanical watches since 1904. Oris is always working...
Formnext 2022: 3D Printing Materials Roundup
While additive construction is being deployed at this very moment to aid in a military conflict between India and China, the additive manufacturing (AM) industry is focused on Germany. We’ll...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.