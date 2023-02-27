Smartech Software
3DPOD Episode 142: Ole von Seelen, trinckle 3D

6 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Software
As Head of Business Development, Marketing and Sales, Ole von Seelen has been helping trinckle 3D grow in the 3D printing space for years now. Starting out as a package for managing online services, the firm expanded to become a productivity software until pivoting again to become a customization software vendor. Now armed with investment from the HZG Group, it wants to accelerate its growth into making mass customization and personalization easy for anyone to do. On this episode of the 3DPOD, we get a great look inside the goals and strategy of trinckle 3D.

