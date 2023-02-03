AMS Spring 2023

Harnessing the Power of 3D Printing and Prefabrication for Faster, Smarter Construction – AMS Speaker Spotlight

5 hours by Alexey Dubov 3D PrintingConstruction 3D Printing
RAPID

Share this Article

Prefabrication is a well-known method of enabling faster and smarter construction, with a focus on quality and quick assembly. 3D printing technology is pushing prefabrication to a new level to achieve truly zero-waste production and much higher flexibility in the design of construction elements.

3D printing is being used in the construction industry to create complex structures quickly and accurately. This technology is already being used to create structures with gigantic machines operating on site. Some companies use 3D printing to produce construction components in factories, which can include wall segments, roofs, and other elements. This technology is also being used to create more custom components, such as frames and connections, which can be quickly and easily assembled on-site.

Prefabrication process is becoming increasingly popular in the construction industry, as it allows for faster construction times and more efficient use of materials. Lightweight and strong materials probably are the major innovation that will impact the wider adoption of 3D printing production methods in prefabrication.

The combination of 3D printing and prefabrication is a huge leap towards smarter construction. That’s where the limits of 1-2 story are eliminated, but it is becoming more and more important to focus on design for assembly and design for additive manufacturing, which are not that common in the AEC industry. The design processes should be refined, which requires collaboration between architects, engineers, and manufacturing specialists. It is also important to consider the approval process or certification of such prefabricated construction elements, as the more complex the design, the harder it is to inspect them on site.

The power of 3D printing and prefabrication is also allowing for more sustainable construction. By using 3D-printed components, builders can reduce the amount of material used in construction, as well as reduce waste. By using prefabricated components, construction companies can reduce the amount of energy used in construction, as well as reduce the amount of time needed to complete a project. Lifecycle Assessment should be done for various scenarios taking into account logistics and supply chain structure.

Overall, 3D printing and prefabrication are two powerful technologies that can be used together to create smarter, faster, and more sustainable construction projects. By combining these two technologies, construction companies can reduce waste, save energy, and create more complex designs.

Mighty Buildings is participating at Additive Manufacturing Strategies, taking place in New York City from February 7-9, 2023. Alexey Dubov, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Mighty Buildings, will be taking part in Session 2, Panel 3: Large Format Machines in Construction on February 7. Register for your ticket to attend here

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Department of Defense Buys Large Format Metal 3D Printer from AML3D

Unifying 3D Printing Software for Long-Term Manufacturing Success – AMS Speaker Spotlight

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Sponsored
3D SoftwareSponsored

AI-driven Software is Unleashing Growth in Additive Manufacturing – AMS Speaker Spotlight

Additive manufacturing has been gradually gaining ground, but the road to widespread mass customization, on-demand and serial production has been bumpy. Manufacturers eager to embrace this technology are held back...

6 hours
Sponsored
3D SoftwareSponsored

The Fight for Clean Data in Additive Manufacturing – AMS Speaker Spotlight

Dirty data costs the additive industry millions of dollars a year. Material parameter development, operational mistakes, or part failure could all be avoided if reliable, detailed and comprehensive data about...

February 2, 2023
3D Printing3D SoftwareAutomationAutomotive 3D PrintingRobotics

New Mitsubishi Electric Automation Software Simulates Production Lines for 3D Printing

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, a U.S. subsidiary of the Japanese multinational, has announced the release of MELSOFT Gemini 3D Simulator Software. MELSOFT Gemini 3D is a digital platform designed for simulating...

February 1, 2023
3D Printing3D SoftwareAutomation

AME-3D Taps AMFG Automation Software to Strengthen 3D Printing & Vacuum Casting

According to SmarTech Analysis in its “Opportunities in Additive Manufacturing Software Markets 2023” report, this market is expected to grow faster than previous projections showed, as it’s “evolving at a...

January 31, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
Velo3D
EOS
Certificate Course
3d systems
GE Additive
ASTM
Ultimate Guide to DLP
FacFox
Alexander Daniels Global
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides