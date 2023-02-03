Harnessing the Power of 3D Printing and Prefabrication for Faster, Smarter Construction – AMS Speaker Spotlight

Prefabrication is a well-known method of enabling faster and smarter construction, with a focus on quality and quick assembly. 3D printing technology is pushing prefabrication to a new level to achieve truly zero-waste production and much higher flexibility in the design of construction elements.

3D printing is being used in the construction industry to create complex structures quickly and accurately. This technology is already being used to create structures with gigantic machines operating on site. Some companies use 3D printing to produce construction components in factories, which can include wall segments, roofs, and other elements. This technology is also being used to create more custom components, such as frames and connections, which can be quickly and easily assembled on-site.

Prefabrication process is becoming increasingly popular in the construction industry, as it allows for faster construction times and more efficient use of materials. Lightweight and strong materials probably are the major innovation that will impact the wider adoption of 3D printing production methods in prefabrication.

The combination of 3D printing and prefabrication is a huge leap towards smarter construction. That’s where the limits of 1-2 story are eliminated, but it is becoming more and more important to focus on design for assembly and design for additive manufacturing, which are not that common in the AEC industry. The design processes should be refined, which requires collaboration between architects, engineers, and manufacturing specialists. It is also important to consider the approval process or certification of such prefabricated construction elements, as the more complex the design, the harder it is to inspect them on site.

The power of 3D printing and prefabrication is also allowing for more sustainable construction. By using 3D-printed components, builders can reduce the amount of material used in construction, as well as reduce waste. By using prefabricated components, construction companies can reduce the amount of energy used in construction, as well as reduce the amount of time needed to complete a project. Lifecycle Assessment should be done for various scenarios taking into account logistics and supply chain structure.

Overall, 3D printing and prefabrication are two powerful technologies that can be used together to create smarter, faster, and more sustainable construction projects. By combining these two technologies, construction companies can reduce waste, save energy, and create more complex designs.

Mighty Buildings is participating at Additive Manufacturing Strategies, taking place in New York City from February 7-9, 2023. Alexey Dubov, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Mighty Buildings, will be taking part in Session 2, Panel 3: Large Format Machines in Construction on February 7.

