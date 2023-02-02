AMBER at Additive Manufacturing Strategies in New York – AMS Speaker Spotlight

AMBER stands as a cluster for Additive Manufacturing in Berlin (German Capital Region). Under this new umbrella brand, Berlin is creating a platform for additive manufacturing that bundles the competencies in the capital region and makes better use of existing synergies. The Berlin Senate is currently supporting thirteen ongoing R&D projects with more than 14 million euros.
The focus is on the topics of:
- personalized medical technology
- additive manufacturing with bio-based materials
- design and lightweight construction
- additive manufacturing in space.
The projects, with a total of twenty-nine partners from universities, research institutions and companies from the capital region, will run until the end of 2025 and create high-tech innovations “made in Berlin“.
The goal is nothing less than to develop Berlin into the top address in Europe as an international platform for new production technologies based on its existing AM ecosystem, its major 3D printing conferences, AM education and cutting-edge research.
Together with a number of German companies, AMBER will be a guest partner at this year’s Additive Manufacturing Strategies in New York from Feb. 7-9. AMBER is the vertical sponsor for Special Session: International AM Spotlight on Berlin/Germany on February 8. Register for your ticket to attend here.
