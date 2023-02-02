AMS Spring 2023

AMBER at Additive Manufacturing Strategies in New York – AMS Speaker Spotlight

Sponsored
Inkbit

AMBER stands as a cluster for Additive Manufacturing in Berlin (German Capital Region).  Under this new umbrella brand, Berlin is creating a platform for additive manufacturing that bundles the competencies in the capital region and makes better use of existing synergies. The Berlin Senate is currently supporting thirteen ongoing R&D projects with more than 14 million euros.

The focus is on the topics of:

  1. personalized medical technology
  2. additive manufacturing with bio-based materials
  3. design and lightweight construction
  4. additive manufacturing in space.

The projects, with a total of twenty-nine partners from universities, research institutions and companies from the capital region, will run until the end of 2025 and create high-tech innovations “made in Berlin“.

The goal is nothing less than to develop Berlin into the top address in Europe as an international platform for new production technologies based on its existing AM ecosystem, its major 3D printing conferences, AM education and cutting-edge research.

Together with a number of German companies, AMBER will be a guest partner at this year’s Additive Manufacturing Strategies in New York from Feb. 7-9. AMBER is the vertical sponsor for Special Session: International AM Spotlight on Berlin/Germany on February 8. Register for your ticket to attend here

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsConstruction 3D PrintingSustainability

Women in 3D Printing Highlights Additive Construction at TIPE 2023

The 2023 Technology, Industry, People, and Economics (TIPE) Conference of Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) not only served as a crucial venue for amplifying marginalized voices in the additive manufacturing...

February 1, 2023
3D Printing Materials3D Printing ServicesMetal 3D Printing

Frictionless Adoption and Scale: Metal AM Contract Services – AMS Speaker Spotlight

Metal additive manufacturing is still young enough as an industry that adoption is a primary focus for growth opportunities. Exposing more potential end users to the right production solutions for...

February 1, 2023
3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingEnergySustainability

Startup to 3D Print Data Centers Using $7M in Funding

EdgeCloudLink (ECL), a Silicon Valley-based startup, has received $7 million in seed round funding from Hyperwise Ventures, based in Tel Aviv, and Molex Ventures, headquartered in Chicago, to drive its mission...

January 27, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingAutomationConstruction 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesSocial IssuesSustainability

Construction 3D Printing Startup ICON Lays Off 20% of Staff

To kick off 2023, tech companies have been ramping up the industry-wide layoffs that were a major factor sparking recession fears in 2022. ICON, the Austin-based, moonshot additive construction (AC)...

January 24, 2023

