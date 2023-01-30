AMS Spring 2023

3DPOD Episode 138: Point-of-Care Medical Device 3D Printing with Dr. Steven Kurtz, Drexel University

6 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMedical 3D Printing
Inkbit

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we speak to Dr. Steven Kurtz, director of the Implant Research Center at Drexel University’s School of Biomedical Engineering, Science, and Health Systems and also acts as an implant consultant. We have a great conversation about the PAEK family of high-performance polymers, including PEKK and PEEK, for use in the body. Dr. Kurtz also discusses the opportunities for Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) which is still a nascent material for additive manufacturing. We take a journey through the successes and advantages of polymer implants for cranio maxillofacial, spinal and other areas of the body. All in all, Steve’s expert opinion is engaging and a real delight.

Tagged with:

