AMS Spring 2023

AMS to Bring Unique Networking to 3D Printing Community in NYC

14 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D Printing Events
Thanks to the contributions of our sponsors and participants, Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2023 will feature some truly fun and novel networking activities in New York, February 7 – 9, 2023. It’s not too late to register for AMS, but RSVPs for Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP)’s cocktail reception on the night of February 8th are starting to fill up.

Taking place at Penthouse NYC, within walking distance from the conference, the reception will give attendees the opportunity to connect in an informal atmosphere. The event will be hosted by Wi3DP NYC ambassadors Kat Ermant and Brianne Malloy, with sponsorship from CadBlu, Estee Lauder Companies, PicoSolutions, Ultimaker, nTopology, Inkbit, and Shapeways, alongside 3DPrint.com.

On February 7, AM Ventures will be sponsoring its own unique networking event at the AMS venue. Since we can’t fly out all of our attendees to Germany, the venture capital firm is bringing Germany to us. Guests will be treated to Bavarian beer and pretzels, two of this author’s favorite things.

At AMS 2022, our networking activities were considered by many to be some of the major highlights of the show. This year, we’re hoping to make them even more successful. So you don’t miss it, register for AMS 2023 here.

