AMS to Bring Unique Networking to 3D Printing Community in NYC

Thanks to the contributions of our sponsors and participants, Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2023 will feature some truly fun and novel networking activities in New York, February 7 – 9, 2023. It’s not too late to register for AMS, but RSVPs for Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP)’s cocktail reception on the night of February 8th are starting to fill up.
Taking place at Penthouse NYC, within walking distance from the conference, the reception will give attendees the opportunity to connect in an informal atmosphere. The event will be hosted by Wi3DP NYC ambassadors Kat Ermant and Brianne Malloy, with sponsorship from CadBlu, Estee Lauder Companies, PicoSolutions, Ultimaker, nTopology, Inkbit, and Shapeways, alongside 3DPrint.com.
On February 7, AM Ventures will be sponsoring its own unique networking event at the AMS venue. Since we can’t fly out all of our attendees to Germany, the venture capital firm is bringing Germany to us. Guests will be treated to Bavarian beer and pretzels, two of this author’s favorite things.
At AMS 2022, our networking activities were considered by many to be some of the major highlights of the show. This year, we’re hoping to make them even more successful. So you don’t miss it, register for AMS 2023 here.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
BCN3D Introduces Upgraded Epsilon 3D Printers
BCN3D, a Barcelona-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of additive manufacturing (AM) hardware, has released the latest generation of its Epsilon line of printers, and the company claims that the newest...
Triastek Discusses Three 3D Printed Medications Now Being Studied
Progress in additive manufacturing (AM) for medication is much farther along than might be suggested by the relative scarcity of coverage on the subject in trade publications. One reason for...
Canada’s Auto Parts Suppliers to Debut EV with 3D Printed Chassis
At Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas (January 5-8), the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA), a Canadian trade organization, will officially debut Project Arrow: an electric vehicle (EV)...
3D Printing News Briefs, December 21, 2022: License Agreement, Bike Stem, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting out with a little business, as Velo3D has hired an Executive Vice President of Operations. Horizon Microtechnologies launched its 3D microfabrication technology...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.