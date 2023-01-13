Leading US Homebuilder Century Communities Starts Selling 3D Printed Homes in Arizona

Century Communities, one of the top 10 homebuilders in the US, announced that it is now selling homes with walls built using additive construction (AC) methods. The company has made the homes, which comprise a community in Casa Grande, AZ called ‘Mountain View Estates’, available for purchase through its website.
Century Communities is selling the homes through its Century Complete brand, which is marketed for its affordability and ease of purchase. The company worked with Diamond Age 3D, a Phoenix-based startup that combines robotic arms with a gantry-based AC platform, to build the homes. Around the same time that the partnership was originally announced, in March, 2022, Diamond Age also received $50 million in a Series A financing round.
The homes at Mountain View Estates were built according three different single-story floor plans, and start in the upper $200,000 range. According to Diamond Age, the homes can be built in 30 days, and reduce the manual labor required for construction by over 50 percent.
Although this isn’t “the first” community of homes built with AC — nor does Century Communities make that claim — it is certainly one of the largest such communities to hit the market so far, especially in terms of projects delivered by companies that build on-site rather than those that rely on a prefab business model. The most obvious competitor to Century Communities/Diamond Age is the collaboration between homebuilding giant Lennar Corporation and Austin-based ICON. The latter is currently working on Wolf Ranch, a community of 100 homes in Texas, unfazed by a Black Friday fire that destroyed ICON’s headquarters.
Just as it did in 2022, the AC market segment continues to send signals that it is the dark horse in the additive manufacturing (AM) space. As the number of finished projects such as this one, or ICON’s, increase, the more that regulatory regimes are likely to respond favorably to AC processes: as Montana did last year, when its state government gave broad regulatory approval to concrete printed walls.
The notable detail here, as with multiple other developments last year, is that construction giants seem to be embracing AC, not fleeing from it. The volatility of the construction and real estate markets suggest that the adoption of AC methods should only accelerate from here, if only as a means to stabilize building costs.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
BCN3D Introduces Upgraded Epsilon 3D Printers
BCN3D, a Barcelona-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of additive manufacturing (AM) hardware, has released the latest generation of its Epsilon line of printers, and the company claims that the newest...
ADDMAN’s Fifth Acquisition Dinsmore Adds Polymer 3D Printing Potential
Manufacturing powerhouse ADDMAN announced the purchase of leading polymer 3D printing service provider Dinsmore to expand its polymer additive capabilities. The deal not only broadens ADDMAN’s existing additive production potential...
HP’s HyperX Announces HX3D Full-Color 3D Printed Gaming Peripherals
HyperX, HP Inc’s gaming subsidiary, announced a new personalized gaming accessories and peripherals brand powered by HP’s additive manufacturing (AM) division, at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas...
Petrochemical Giant Braskem Acquires 3D Printing Materials Company Taulman3D
Petrochemical multinational Braskem, the largest producer of polyolefins in the Americas, announced that the company has acquired taulman3D, an additive manufacturing (AM) materials company based in Indiana, USA. Among other...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.