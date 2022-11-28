AMS Spring 2023

Fire at Icon’s House 3D Printing HQ Highlights Need for Decentralized Supply Chains

8 hours by Matt Kremenetsky AutomationBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingRoboticsSocial Issues
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

Early in the morning on Black Friday, a fire started in the St. Elmo warehouse district in South, Austin, Texas. Those buildings were in a mixed-use, 200,000 square foot area of the district called The Yard, which serves as home to a wide range of different businesses: including the headquarters to additive construction (AC) startup, ICON.

Although there were no reported injuries, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) has said that at least two buildings so far are “a total loss.” AFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Despite the severity of the blaze, representatives from the company anticipate that the incident will have little effect on ICON’s operations, which include the building of Wolf Ranch, a planned community of 100 homes that will be completed largely with AC techniques. In a tweet referencing the fire, posted later in the day on Friday (November 25), ICON’s co-founder and CEO, Jason Ballard, wrote, “Grateful no one was hurt. Thankfully the printer fleet is out in the field doing good work and teams were at home for the holiday.”

https://twitter.com/JasonDBallard/status/1596262741450391553?cxt=HHwWgoC8hbGgiKcsAAAA

ICON’s signature technology is the Vulcan concrete printer, which is optimized for use with the company’s Lavacrete cementitious material. ICON has been one of the main beneficiaries of the growing interest in the AC market segment over the last several years, with the company most notably collaborating with the US military on multiple projects. The success of that collaboration has resulted in ICON’s attracting significant financing from investors, such as homebuilding giant Lennar, which is also an ICON partner on the Wolf Ranch development.

While the fire was no doubt tragic for the businesses involved, it is certainly fortunate that no one was injured. Moreover, for ICON, specifically, the outcome could potentially even be positive for the startup’s reputation.

As the update tweeted by ICON’s CEO reflects, the decentralized nature of distributed manufacturing (and construction) operations inherently lends itself to resilience. This is a particularly dramatic example of that, but the same thing that will allow ICON to withstand an unforeseen calamity like a fire, underscores the potential for companies to decentralize their business activities to defend against far more routine supply chain disruptions.

ICON’s build site in the suburbs of Austin, which was unaffected by the fire

Additionally, to narrow the focus down to the AC space, the incident may have added a point to the pros column for on-site deployment of concrete printers, compared to prefabrication at a central site. The profit advantage of prefabricated homes is frequently touted as one of the strongest arguments in favor of using AC to address shortages in housing markets. At least in this case, however, ICON was clearly better off not having a warehouse full of prefabricated housing components.

And, given that the technology is meant precisely to hedge against the risk of both man-made and natural disasters — like fires — this may reframe the narrative concerning the relative strengths/weaknesses of on-site construction and prefabrication. Regardless of the short-term profit motive, the trajectory of construction printing as both a technology and an industry may be best-served by making decentralization a strategic priority.

Images courtesy of ICON

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Warhammer, AVIC and Pearson Lloyd

AMS Spotlight: Slurry Metal 3D Printing with MetShape

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 27, 2022

Coming off of Thanksgiving in the U.S., we’re still at low mass when it comes to 3D printing webinars and events, but there are still a few offerings this week,...

November 27, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchMetal 3D Printing

Emerging Metal 3D Printing Technology from CalTech: Hydrogel Infusion

CalTech has been doing interesting work in 3D printing for a number of years now, especially Professor Julia Greer and the Greer Group. The team works in hierarchical, nano, battery...

October 28, 2022
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Meet the Financiers of AM Investment Strategies 2022

AM Investment Strategies 2022 is just around the corner. On November 10, 2022, a week ahead of Formnext, 3DPrint.com, SmarTech Analysis, and Stifel will host the world’s only free event...

October 21, 2022
3D PrintersBusiness

ChemChina’s KraussMaffei Launches Two Industrial Polymer 3D Printers

Now that chemical giants like BASF have firmly established themselves in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, injection molding original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are finally getting the message. While Germany’s Arburg...

October 20, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
3d systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Intamsys
EOS
ExOne
FacFox
Nano Dimension
ASTM ICAM
GE Additive
ASTM
Velo
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides