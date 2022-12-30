3D Printing News Unpeeled: Indian Army 3D Printing Home & 3D Printed Art Preservation

Margarita San Andrés of the Facultad de Bellas Artes of the Universidad Complutense de Madrid has been looking at how to preserve FDM 3D printed art works in PLA and ABS. Many more artists are using 3D printing to make art objects but how do these artworks degrade over time? I believe that it can be more confusing still with slicing settings, authoring software and orientation could make it difficult to figure out how to reprint a part years later, especially since machines will improve.

The Indian Army has commissioned its Military Engineering Services (MES) to 3D print a 75 square meters home together with MiCoB Pvt Ltd. The two story dwelling unit could point to many more 3D printed structures for the Indian military.

