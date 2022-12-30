6K SmarTech

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Indian Army 3D Printing Home & 3D Printed Art Preservation

20 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
AMS Spring 2023

Share this Article

Margarita San Andrés of the Facultad de Bellas Artes of the Universidad Complutense de Madrid has been looking at how to preserve FDM 3D printed art works in PLA and ABS. Many more artists are using 3D printing to make art objects but how do these artworks degrade over time? I believe that it can be more confusing still with slicing settings, authoring software and orientation could make it difficult to figure out how to reprint a part years later, especially since machines will improve.

The Indian Army has commissioned its Military Engineering Services (MES) to 3D print a 75 square meters home together with MiCoB Pvt Ltd. The two story dwelling unit could point to many more 3D printed structures for the Indian military.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Q3 2022 3D Printing Market Totaled $3.1B with 20% YoY Growth

End-to-End 3D Printing Software and What it Means for AM in 2023

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

2023 Dream 3D Printing Mergers and Acquisitions: Will Apple Buy…?

2022 saw far fewer mergers and acquisitions, as well as initial public offerings, than the cash-flush year before. However, this year’s drought may mean next year’s glut, as inflation slows...

December 28, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingBioprintingFeatured StoriesMedical 3D Printing

2023 3D Printing Predictions: 3D Printing in Healthcare

Technological innovations are considered among the top priorities for the healthcare industry, especially following the impact of the pandemic, which has challenged the traditional functioning of healthcare systems worldwide. Three...

December 27, 2022
3D PrintingBusiness

Meet GE Additive’s New CEO, Alexander Schmitz

GE (NYSE: GE) has announced that it has selected a new CEO for GE Additive, Alexander Schmitz, who will initiate the position on January 16, 2023. Schmitz will report to...

December 20, 2022
Featured
3D Design3D Printing3D Printing ServicesBusinessFashionFeatured Stories

Former Head of Yeezy-Adidas Innovation Lab Launches 3D Printed Footwear Studio with $6M Investment

FCTRY LAb, a Los Angeles-based 3D printed footwear prototyping lab and venture studio, has launched, and in the process, is announcing a $6 million initial tranche of private equity investment....

December 15, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
Velo3D
International Conference
3d systems
ASTM
ExOne
Ultimate Guide to DLP
GE Additive
6K SmarTech
EOS
Certificate Course
FacFox
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides