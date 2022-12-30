3D Printing News Unpeeled: Indian Army 3D Printing Home & 3D Printed Art Preservation

Margarita San Andrés of the Facultad de Bellas Artes of the Universidad Complutense de Madrid has been looking at how to preserve FDM 3D printed art works in PLA and ABS. Many more artists are using 3D printing to make art objects but how do these artworks degrade over time? I believe that it can be more confusing still with slicing settings, authoring software and orientation could make it difficult to figure out how to reprint a part years later, especially since machines will improve.
The Indian Army has commissioned its Military Engineering Services (MES) to 3D print a 75 square meters home together with MiCoB Pvt Ltd. The two story dwelling unit could point to many more 3D printed structures for the Indian military.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
2023 Dream 3D Printing Mergers and Acquisitions: Will Apple Buy…?
2022 saw far fewer mergers and acquisitions, as well as initial public offerings, than the cash-flush year before. However, this year’s drought may mean next year’s glut, as inflation slows...
2023 3D Printing Predictions: 3D Printing in Healthcare
Technological innovations are considered among the top priorities for the healthcare industry, especially following the impact of the pandemic, which has challenged the traditional functioning of healthcare systems worldwide. Three...
Meet GE Additive’s New CEO, Alexander Schmitz
GE (NYSE: GE) has announced that it has selected a new CEO for GE Additive, Alexander Schmitz, who will initiate the position on January 16, 2023. Schmitz will report to...
Former Head of Yeezy-Adidas Innovation Lab Launches 3D Printed Footwear Studio with $6M Investment
FCTRY LAb, a Los Angeles-based 3D printed footwear prototyping lab and venture studio, has launched, and in the process, is announcing a $6 million initial tranche of private equity investment....
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.