3D Printing News Unpeeled: Text to STL?

Creality explores engraving modules for 3D printers. Can other manufacturers make a lot of money by selling modules to their installed base? A new diffusion based machine learning tool takes text prompts and turns them into point clouds. Could we see an era of text to STL?
