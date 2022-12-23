3D Printing News Unpeeled: Supercomputer Simulation and Eye Tissue Models

The National Eye Institute (NEI), has 3D printed scaffolds and tissue for the outer blood-retina barrier which lets them create retina tissue models. These models could make it easier to do research into age-related macular degeneration and other diseases that cause vision loss.
The ExaAm project marries exascale computing, with 3D printing. Simulation of parts has been difficult so far and the project aims to release a series of tools publicly that will allow the simulation of entire parts. The team looked at melt pool behavior, solidification, microstructure formation, part properties and overall part performance using cutting edge super computers. A group comprising of people from the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Exascale Computing Project (ECP), Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory and the National Institute of Standards and Technology is trying to make 3D printing more commonplace by enabling complete simulation of parts.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, December 8, 2022: New 3D Printers, Concrete Beams, & More
We’re starting with a new 3D printer in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Peopoly announces its newly upgraded XXL V2, a massive MSLA system with higher resolution. In continuing...
3D Printed Home Made with All Bio-based Materials Unveiled by UMaine
The additive construction (AC) sector is really beginning to bloom and, while 3DPrint.com Executive Editor Joris Peels has qualms with the idea, 3D printed houses in particular are becoming the...
Formnext 2022: The Most Important Takeaways
Formnext 2022 was a fantastic, truly global show with attendees from all over the world. Messago Messe Frankfurt suggests that the event saw 29,581 attendees and 802 exhibitors from from...
Formnext 2022: 3D Printing Materials Roundup
While additive construction is being deployed at this very moment to aid in a military conflict between India and China, the additive manufacturing (AM) industry is focused on Germany. We’ll...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.