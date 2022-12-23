3D Printing News Unpeeled: Supercomputer Simulation and Eye Tissue Models

The National Eye Institute (NEI), has 3D printed scaffolds and tissue for the outer blood-retina barrier which lets them create retina tissue models. These models could make it easier to do research into age-related macular degeneration and other diseases that cause vision loss.

The ExaAm project marries exascale computing, with 3D printing. Simulation of parts has been difficult so far and the project aims to release a series of tools publicly that will allow the simulation of entire parts. The team looked at melt pool behavior, solidification, microstructure formation, part properties and overall part performance using cutting edge super computers. A group comprising of people from the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Exascale Computing Project (ECP), Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory and the National Institute of Standards and Technology is trying to make 3D printing more commonplace by enabling complete simulation of parts.

