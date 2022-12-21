Meltio Teams with 12 Leading Software Firms for Hybrid and Robotic 3D Printing

With a low-cost method of introducing directed energy deposition (DED) to any motion system, Meltio has been growing rapidly. To further expand its footprint, the Spanish startup has established an ecosystem with 12 leading software firms. The Meltio Engine Software Partners ecosystem is meant to make for easy connection with the firm’s Meltio Engine CNC Integration and Meltio Engine Robot Integration tools.

So far, the ecosystem includes the following software tools: SKM DCAM by SKM Informatik; AdaOne by Adaxis; AiSync by AiBuild; Esprit by Hexagon; Fusion 360 by Autodesk; Aplus+Mastercam by Camufacturing and Mastercam; Hypermill by OpenMind; SiemensNX by Siemens; Hy5CAM by 1ATechnologies; RobotStudio 3D Printing PowerPack by ABB and SprutCAM X by SprutCam. Altogether, Meltio aims to deliver “the most” end-to-end AM software set in the market, while also sending a message to users that its own tools have been validated by these major companies and can be easily used with their software.

Ángel Llavero, CEO of Meltio explained, “For a year we have been working with all of them sharing the needs that we understood most suitable for our customers, going as far as sharing as well as in some cases sharing the mathematical algorithms needed for the functionalities we required. The result of this collaboration between our engineers and the teams of these companies has now resulted in offering this software platform to the market. With this alliance, Meltio sends the message to all our customers of the Meltio Engine CNC and Robot Integration that the software that appears is tested and certified for the handling and proper use of Meltio’s technology. With the creation of this new agreement with major software development companies, we continue our strategic goal of facilitating and democratizing metal additive manufacturing. Ease of use and the technology are key for us. Meltio’s industrial customers are guaranteed that any software program can have a guaranteed user experience.”

To enable the use of its Meltio Engine print head on any robotic arm or CNC gantry, Meltio works to ensure that the integration process is as streamlined as possible. To do so, it has established a process for technically validating each solution so that users don’t have to. The software ecosystem furthers this goal by introducing users to a number of key features, such as fixed tool orientation, revolved surfaces, features on non-planar surfaces, simple surface coating, radial cladding, 360 features, variable layer deposition, controlled area repair and non-controlled area repair.

According to its latest report on the topic, “Opportunities in Additive Manufacturing Software Markets 2023,” SmarTech Analysis projects that the 3D printing software segment to be worth $6.2 billion by 2031. This will be driven in part by complete workflow solutions as Meltio is presenting here. However, it will also grow beyond optimized 3D printing software integration and increasingly mean integrating AM into a larger production operation via Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES). For that reason, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Meltio and its colleagues also flesh out broader MES capabilities.

