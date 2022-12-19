3D Printing News Unpeeled: AMNovis New Copper Technique, Barley Husks for Scaffolds and Bentley 3D Prints Gold
Bentley is offering gold 3D printed accent parts in the interior of the Bentley Batur. Made with powder bed fusion they’re probably Cookson gold parts on an EOS M80. Belgian startup AMNovis has licensed a 3D printed copper technique which does not need green lasers. With special absorptive powders the team hopes to print highly conductive components with it.
Lingshan Su of the Peak Of Excellent-Center Of Health and Food Technology, National University of Singapore (Suzhou) and others have developed a technique to create scaffolds for cultured meat using barley and other cereal husk proteins. This could be less expensive and more sustainable than other techniques to a certain extent.
