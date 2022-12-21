Incodema3D Adds 16th Metal 3D Printer from EOS

EOS is a Gold Sponsor at the Additive Manufacturing Strategies business summit in New York City on February 7-9, 2023, hosted by 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis. Register for the event here to hear from EOS executives as they discuss emerging new materials, the future of AM and more.

Since 2013, Incodema spinoff company Incodema3D has been leveraging printing technology to make metal AM components for aerospace, medical, space, and defense customers, among others. As a leading force in direct metal 3D printing, Incodema3D has invested millions of dollars exclusively in additive manufacturing (AM) hardware by direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) pioneer EOS. Its latest acquisition is an EOS M 300-4 system destined to grow Incodema3D’s industrial 3D printing production capabilities.

With this new machine, Incodema3D now has sixteen EOS industrial 3D printers on-site, allowing the business to produce small and medium size parts at volume, making it the first platform they look at when discussing production scaling with customers.

The relationship between Incodema3D and EOS dates back ten years with the acquisition of their first EOS M 280 – a forerunner to the current EOS M 290 midframe metal 3D printer. Since then, their EOS fleet of machines has grown to include nine EOS M 280s, two EOS M 290s, four EOS M 400s, and now the EOS M 300-4.

“We are excited to bring the latest EOS DMLS technology to our customers. We exclusively use EOS printers, and the EOS M 300-4 fits perfectly within our large fleet of metal 3D printers,” said Sean Whittaker, Incodema3D president and CEO.

Prices for the different EOS M 300 systems range from €700,000 ($812,522) to €1.6 million ($1.86 million) for the brand’s highest automated solutions. Each system in the series relies on a number of lasers corresponding to the last number in its name. Back in 2018, during the release of the EOS M 300-4, the company stated that with four lasers, the system would offer users variable laser power sources in the future, from 400- to 1000-watt laser power, depending on the solution.

A successor of the highly popular EOS M 290 system, the EOS M 300-4 is already being used by powerhouses like Siemens subsidiary Materials Solutions, the Pankl Additive Manufacturing Competence Center (PAMCC), Visser Precision, and C&A Tool.

Boasting a high degree of flexibility and enhancing the quality of up to ten times higher productivity, the system has a build volume of 300x300x400 mm, fitted with four Ytterbium (Yb)-fiber laser, four F-theta-lenses, and four high-speed scanners and a focus diameter of roughly 100 micrometers. In addition, EOS has suggested that its dual material recoaters can reduce the time between laser exposures, increasing productivity while achieving up to 50 percent lower cost-per-part.

Commenting on the latest sale, EOS North America President Glynn Fletcher added: “As an AM manufacturing pioneer, it is truly remarkable what Incodema3D has achieved. We are very proud of our more than a 10-year relationship – a testament to the extraordinary value both organizations bring to our industry.”

The EOS M 300-4. Image courtesy of EOS.

Based at a 60,000-square foot facility in a former furniture warehouse in Freeville, New York, Incodema3D originally began its operations with six EOS machines thanks to a $10 million startup investment financed locally. With the purchase of the latest EOS printer, Incodema3D has expanded its metal AM capacity and can provide customers with some of the largest metal AM production capacities available.

In particular, Incodema3D has a complete metal additive manufacturing facility that is focused on mission-critical parts for aerospace. A few years ago, Incodema3D became the first North American recipient of EOS’ additive manufacturing quality (AMQ) certification, which strengthened the company’s position in the AM market by ensuring customers a reliable supply chain for 3D printed parts. These standards are critical, for example, for manufacturers navigating the regulation-laden aerospace and medical industries that need to ensure sustainable, repeatable quality management systems.

Impeller from Incodema3D. Image courtesy of Incodema3D/6K Additive.

To create components for such high-yield markets, like medical and aerospace, Incodema3D has been committed to investing in knowledge – working with EOS’ Additive Minds consulting teams to ensure the DMLS process works to their advantage – as well as machines. The business managed to raise more than $8 million on that strategic mission, including a $5.1 million seed round in 2018. It is clear the brand is expanding its foothold in the north American 3D metal market, and at this rate, it will continue to grow its fleet of EOS machines, as it specializes in high-precision AM parts.

