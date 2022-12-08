AMS Spring 2023

Sparc Technologies Breaks Ground on Facility for Graphene 3D Printing Materials

10 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing MaterialsEnergyMetal 3D PrintingScience & TechnologySustainability
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

Australian startup Sparc Technologies, a materials science company focused on developing industrial applications for graphene, announced that it has begun construction of a production facility devoted to graphene-based additive manufacturing (AM) materials. At the new site, located in Adelaide, Sparc intends to build up its production capacity for graphene-based coatings and composites to commercial scale.

A nanomaterial, ‘graphene’ more or less refers to the thinnest possible layer of graphite that can exist in isolation. Its very existence was considered purely theoretical until 2004, when a form of it was discovered by physicists Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov at the UK’s University of Manchester. Utilizing a block of graphite and plain old scotch tape, Geim and Noveselov isolated the material in two-dimensional form, an accomplishment that won them the 2010 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Image courtesy of Wikipedia

The industrial interest in developing graphene-based substances surrounds the nanomaterial’s potential to be combined with a wide range of other chemicals, which, when successful, creates synergy between graphene’s unique characteristics and those of whatever element or compound it’s synthesized with. As is typically the case regarding advanced materials, the main difficulty in leveraging graphene’s potential lies in systematizing production profitably at scale. However, Sparc Technologies’ announcement could be signaling an inflection point in the mainstreaming of graphene-based materials.
Image courtesy of Sparc Technologies

In a press release announcing the start of construction on the company’s new graphene production facility, Sparc Technologies’ managing director, Mike Bartels, commented, “Our ongoing comprehensive testing program with global tier 1 and 2 coatings companies continues to demonstrate the significant performance improvement of coatings and composites materials employing our products. By improving coatings performance the frequency of asset maintenance can be significantly reduced which subsequently serves to reduce costs and importantly the environmental footprint associated with such activities.”

Image courtesy of Sparc Technologies

In addition to its strength, and the already-mentioned ability to be bonded to a wide variety of other chemicals, much of the recent R&D interest in graphene-based materials stems from their bactericidal properties. Thus, along with heavy industry and energy — Sparc Technologies, for instance, has a strong focus on hydrogen power — graphene-based materials are increasingly gaining traction in the medical device sector.

Finally, the utilization of graphene in coatings and composites would seem to be particularly viable for the AM sector in Australia, given the growing importance of cold spray AM in that market. Given the potential of graphene-based metal alloys for use in renewable energy, the successful combination of those two technologies — nanomaterials science and cold spray AM — could have significant implications for accelerating the scale-up of more sustainable energy supply chains.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Novineer, Desktop Engraving for Circuits and the US Air Force

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingStocks

Laser Wars: SLM Solutions Announces Order for Massive NXG XII 600E Metal 3D Printer

SLM Solutions (AM3D.DE) previously announced that it would collaborate with military research organization Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) to build a large metal printer for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The resulting...

November 10, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 16, 2022

Because there an insane number of events and webinars for this week’s roundup, I’m going to do things a little differently in this edition. First, I’ll list all of the...

October 16, 2022
3D Printing3D Software

Réplique Adds a Quality Monitoring Tool to its 3D Printing Service

Replique, a BASF venture builder company, wants to make it possible for industrial firms, such as Alstom and Miele, to 3D print spare parts the world over. All the while,...

October 5, 2022
3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingMaritime 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

Essentium Demos High-Speed 3D Printer at US Navy’s REPTX 2022

Essentium, a Texas-based additive manufacturing (AM) services provider and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), announced that the company successfully participated in the US Navy’s REPTX 2022 exercises, which were held August...

September 27, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
EOS
ExOne
FacFox
ASTM
Velo3D
3d systems
GE Additive
Ultimate Guide to DLP
6K SmarTech
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides