3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printing MEMS, Desktop Metal gets a $9 Million Order

Props for the movie Black Panther Wakanda Forever have been 3D printed, Desktop Metal reports that it has received a $9 million order from an unnamed European automaker. Research looks into making MEMS components using 3D Printing.

