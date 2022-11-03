AM Investment Strategies
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Spee3D to Work With US Military, Evonik Releases 3 Resins, Vitro3D Gets Seed Round for Volumetric 3D Printing

6 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Colorado University at Boulder spinout Vitro3D is getting $1.3 million in a seed round for its volumetric 3D printing method. The startup wants to print dental aligner molds and scaffolds for regenerative medicine. The company says that it is a 100 times faster than other processes. Evonik brings to market 3 news resins, INFINAM RG 2000 L, INFINAM RG 7100 L and NFINAM TI 5400 L. One is a clear resin for eyewear frames, microfluidics and maybe even lenses. The next is a low moisture absorption ABS like resin for DLP that is shiny and smooth. The final resin is one specifically made for vinyl toys with PVC properties for collectibles, designer toys and the like. That is a very specific application that should let Evonik conquer this piece of the market. And Spee3D is working with the UK and US armies on a demo of its printing technology. 

