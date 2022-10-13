AM Investment Strategies
3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printing Mars Regolith and Titanium and a Ceramic Humidifyer

by Joris Peels
Washington State University research by Amit Bandyopadhyay shows that in varying proportions you can 3D print Mars Regolith and Ti64 to get functional parts using DED. With a high proportion of Regolith parts tend to crack but may be useful none the less. Low proportion Regolith parts exhibit good properties. AUDI, EOS, GE Additive, Linde, MTU Aero Engines, Oerlikon, Siemens and the Technical University of Munich have create the Bavarian AM Cluster. Designer Jiaming Liu makes a ceramics 3D printed humidifier.

