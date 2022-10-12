3D Printing News Unpeeled: Sprintray Raises 100m, BOFA brings better filtration and AIM3D Selectively Fills Components
Sprintray Raises a 100m to dominate dental 3D printing, BOFA brings better filtration and material conditioning to 3D printing and AIM3D Selectively Fills Components letting them change material properties.
