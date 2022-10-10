Registration Open for the 2023 AMUG Conference

Trade shows are now fully revived and that includes the annual happening hosted by the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG). Registration for the 2023 AMUG Conference is now open. Owners and operators of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) technologies used for professional purposes can now sign up to attend the event, to take place Chicago, Illinois, March 19-23, 2023.

Having attended the 2022 AMUG Conference as a media representative, I can tell you personally that the event is unlike any other in the industry. As an intimate collection of 3D printing users, AMUG feels more like a weekend getaway with friends than a trade show. Not only does it boast delicious food and a surprise dinner activity, but the presentations are much more technical in nature, giving attendees an in-depth understanding of the various developments taking place in the industry. AM users share their own real-world experience, best practices, expertise, and application developments both on-stage and off.

Across five days, attendees will have a chance to experience over 50 hours of highly saturated activities, networking, and education with nearly 150 presentations and workshops. The upcoming conference will include the AMUGexpo, featuring more than 140 companies, on Sunday, March 19 and Monday, March 20, as well as the AMUG’s Innovators Award, Technical Competition and DINO Awards.

Mark Abshire, AMUG president, said, “The AMUG conference is all about the users of additive manufacturing equipment. What makes it unique is that the users plan, organize, and manage all aspects of the conference, making it truly ‘For Users, By Users’.” Abshire added, “Our conference fills education, training and networking gaps with experience and knowledge shared by users of a broad range of additive manufacturing technologies. And while highly skilled users attend the conference, first-time attendees new to the technology are embraced, welcomed, and encouraged to engage in information exchange.”

2023’s iteration is sure to be no different in that regard. However, the user community is only growing, becoming more diverse, and the 3D printing sector is even more active. For this reason, the 2023 AMUG Conference will be even more robust compared to the prior year. This year, the show will host the eighth annual Innovators Showcase, which will include a fireside chat with one of the industry’s key innovators.

Attendees can register for the event at a rate of $1,295.00 now through January 6, 2023, by visiting the AMUG website.

