3D Printing News Unpeeled: Equinor, GH Induction, Rady Children’s Hospital

Norwegian state oil company Equinor has installed a containerized 3D print lab with a metal printer and composites printer at a remote oil field. The FieldMade container has what were guessing is a DMG Mori system and a Markforged 3D printer on it. Spanish firm GH Induction unveils larger copper 3D printed coils using GE Arcam EBM. The Rady Childrens Hospital is making free software that can let you manage and encapsulate your STLs in DICOM files.
