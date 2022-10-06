Navy to Deploy 3D Printing Center of Excellence in Virginia

The Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence
About the funding, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said, “As we strive to make Virginia the best place for veterans to live, work and raise a family, I am thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of our new IALR Center for Manufacturing Advancement in Danville. This partnership will diversify, transform and grow Southern Virginia’s production capability for the Submarine Industrial Base as well, marking another major win for Virginia’s defense economy and labor market.”Telly Tucker, President of IALR, commented, “The advancements that are to come out of the Center for Manufacturing Advancement will have significant implications for developing the processes that support manufacturing expansion, as well as the workforce needed to support that growth. Today’s manufacturing and workforce challenges require comprehensive and innovative approaches to the way industry collaborates, along with significant investments in infrastructure, equipment and people. The CMA fosters each of these obligations in a way that will benefit the region, the Commonwealth, and the country.”
Big Plans for Underwater Vessels
Addressing the Naval Supply Chain
