AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: HP, Autodesk, Azure Homes, Fathom and Mantle

11 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Formnext

Share this Article

Autodesk demonstrates a 3D printed smart bridge, Azure Homes gets a preorder portfolio of 16 million and sees further orders from home builders pointing to 3D printed construction being a faster way to deploy capital. HP used to make customized 3D printed climbing shoes. Fathom deploys Mantle to make tooling faster.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Firm 6K to Make Battery Materials with ONE

America Makes to Host Technical 3D Printing Event in October 2022

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ServicesAerospace 3D PrintingAutomationBusinessSocial IssuesSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, October 1st, 2022: Flight-Ready Parts, Rapid Prototyping, & More

America Makes has announced its new Executive Committee members, and PUNCH Torino and Roboze are partnering up to increase the adoption and improve the process of FFF 3D printing. Those...

October 1, 2022
Sponsored
Automotive 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingRoboticsSponsored

Additive Manufacturing 2.0 Makes a Splash at IMTS in Chicago

The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), the largest and longest-running industry trade show in the Western Hemisphere, returned to Chicago this September. And as pandemic-related supply chain issues remain prevalent,...

September 27, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 25, 2022

We’ve got a busy week of 3D printing webinars and events ahead! Nanoscribe is attending the Biofabrication Conference, Stratasys, Velo3D, and Markforged continue their tours, and Formlabs will hold a...

September 25, 2022
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsMetal 3D Printing

Mantle Targets $45B Tooling Market with Unique Metal 3D Printing Technology

After six years of development, Mantle has finally released its commercial metal 3D printing system, which combines bound metal extrusion with CNC milling to achieve results so far unreached by...

September 23, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
ADDMAN
Xerox
ExOne
FacFox
GE Additive
Flashforge
Velo3D
Formnext
ASTM ICAM
Ultimate Guide to DLP
EOS
3d systems
3ERP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

AM Investment Strategies

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity,
November 10, 2022

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides