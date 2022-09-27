3D Printing News Unpeeled: Formlabs, Hasbro, AddUp and Collins

Today we learn of Hasbro and Formlabs teaming up to make 3D printed selfie action figures. AddUp and Sogeclair will work with Collins Aerospace to make actuation components for aerospace. The UK´s MOD is looking to stimulate MRO with 3D Printed parts.
