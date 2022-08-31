3D Printing News Unpeeled, With Nasa, Velo3D, Hermeus, Incremental3D

Metal Binder Jetting
We’re discussing Velo3D 3D printers being used for Hermeus´ hypersonic aircraft, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center turning to Additive Monitoring Systems for in situ monitoring of copper, Incremental3D and Zaha Hadid Architects win award for 3D printed concrete, a beautiful marriage of traditional stone craft and Additive Manufacturing, bridge and Additive Manufacturing and Sebastian Kluck of the University of Freiburg shows us a new way to cast metal parts.

Markforged Completes Digital Metal Acquisition: Enters Binder Jet Metal 3D Printing

Markforged Buys Digital Metal: What Does it Mean for the 3D Printing Industry?

3D Printing Guides