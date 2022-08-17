Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Wednesday 17th of August

8 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

Share this Article

Today we’re talking about Spectroplast brings a silicone 3D printer on the market, the Pylo 3D printed bike helmet, a study on the effects 3D printing has on global trade, OTC hearing aids, approval for 3D printed buildings in Montana, Boom Supersonic jets ordered by American Airlines.

 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Hypersonics Research Takes Flight with VELO3D Metal 3D Printers at Purdue

Aston Martin’s DBR22 Features Fully 3D Printed Rear Assembly from Divergent

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Tuesday 16th of August

Today we’re discussing a revolutionary new open printer for soft materials developed by Cambridge University researchers, Czinger making parts for Aston Martin, Astro America and America Makes BBF? and Craft...

August 16, 2022
3D Design3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAutomationAutomotive 3D PrintingBusiness

Divergent Secures Up to $80M in New Financing for 3D Printed Car Operations

3D printed supercar startup Divergent Technologies announced that it has successfully completed two new financing agreements, for a total of up to $80 million. This follows the Southern California-based company’s $160...

July 8, 2022
Automotive 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printed Hypercar to Be Distributed by Czinger Vehicles Global Dealer Network

Having raised $160 million just this April, 2022 is the year that Divergent 3D and Czinger Vehicles truly ventured into the public eye. Beginning with the lead up to AMUG...

June 7, 2022
Featured
AutomationAutomotive 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

$160M Drives 3D Printed Hypercar Startup Divergent in Series C Round

Coming off the heels of an exciting presence at the 2022 AMUG Conference, Divergent Technologies has announced a successful Series C round totaling $160 million in funding. The investment will...

April 26, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Desktop Metal
ExOne
GE Additive
Flashforge
Velo3D
3d systems
EOS
FacFox
3ERP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Factory of the Future
Automotive
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides