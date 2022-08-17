3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Wednesday 17th of August

Today we’re talking about Spectroplast brings a silicone 3D printer on the market, the Pylo 3D printed bike helmet, a study on the effects 3D printing has on global trade, OTC hearing aids, approval for 3D printed buildings in Montana, Boom Supersonic jets ordered by American Airlines.
