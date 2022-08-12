Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

Legacy Aussie Building Firm Transitions to 3D Printed Construction

13 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingAutomationBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingSocial Issues

Share this Article

Boss Products, one of the oldest building products manufacturers in Australia, made the decision about two years ago to transition to the use of additive construction (AC). The company recently announced the success of this transition, amid opening Australia’s first AC factory.

Located in Melbourne, Boss is one of the leading Australian suppliers of architectural moldings, custom planter boxes, and retail displays. Boss’s AC process uses a customized version of the Platypus X2 concrete printer, produced by Luyten 3D, which is also headquartered in Australia.

Image courtesy of Luyten 3D

In a press release, Michael Boss, the CEO of Boss Products, commented, “We did our research and our homework has paid off. Our investment in 3D printing is already delivering significant returns.” Luyten’s CEO, Ahmed Mahil, added, “We are absolutely thrilled to see our technology being used right here in Australia. …Our focus is to bridge the technological gap in large-scale and manufacturing industries through the introduction of robust construction automation technologies such as cutting-edge 3D printing and additive technologies.”

Justifiably, printed houses still get the bulk of the attention in the AC sector. On the other hand, it’s arguable that the technology’s best chance at taking off initially is through its incorporation into the production of smaller architectural components — like planter boxes and moldings.

Image courtesy of Boss Products

Primarily, I think this is because producers of smaller components with AC would find it easier to take advantage of the cost savings achievable by centralizing production, than would builders of entire homes. Currently, one of the largest impediments to making AC more cost-effective than building with legacy techniques involves the time spent disassembling the printer, reassembling it at the build site, and disassembling it once more when the project is completed. In turn, the cheapest method is to prefabricate housing elements, and then to complete the final steps for assembly on-site.

As cost-effective as it could eventually be to mass-produce homes this way, the infrastructure to do so simply doesn’t exist yet. One way that the establishment of such infrastructure might be expedited, would be if AC factories like the Boss Products’ facility in Melbourne become more commonplace, first. For the broader construction sector, the logistics of incorporating AC into the provision of smaller architectural features would also be more manageable. The more seamlessly integrated with one another that both sides of the equation become, the less of a leap it will be to mainstream the commercialization of printed homes.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Friday 12th of August

Unseen Opportunity: What Is the Ideal In-Hospital 3D Printer

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsMedical 3D Printing

New 3D Printing Industries: Connected Healthcare Devices

The confluence of data, healthcare, software, private enterprise, and personalized healthcare devices will be a powerful one. Your Fitbit, smartphone or Apple Watch, will be interconnected with your fitness apps,...

June 27, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 15, 2022

This is a big week in the additive manufacturing industry—RAPID + TCT is here! But that’s not the only event in town; there will also be webinars on topics like...

May 15, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 24, 2022

The last few weeks have been a little slow in terms of 3D printing webinars and events, but this week is more than making up for it! Topics run the...

April 24, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 10, 2022

This week kicks off with COExperience 2022 by Dassault Systèmes, and Stratasys continues its mobile showroom tour. Plenty of AM industry companies will be at various IME West shows, and...

April 10, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
EOS
Flashforge
Desktop Metal
Velo3D
ExOne
FacFox
GE Additive
3d systems
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides