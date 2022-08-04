Metal Binder Jetting
Unpeeling the 3D Printing News, Live Today, Thursday August, 5th

Unpeeling the 3D Printing News Live is a 15 to 20 minute live videocast every workday. We aim to provide you with a succinct, impactful roundup of the days most important additive manufacturing news. The cast is at 15:30 CET/9:30 EST daily. You can check out tomorrow’s, Friday August 5th´s cast here. Alternatively you can subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Below you can see all of the videos so far. We hope that you enjoy the program, and do give us feedback to improve it. We’re making this for you, so tell us if we need to make it longer, shorter or better somehow.

 

EOS Teams with ORNL to Improve Metal 3D Printing Quality Control

ZEISS Invests in Precise Bio’s Bioprinted Tissue for Corneal Implants

Black Buffalo Partners with Xerox to Finance Client’s Construction 3D Printing Purchases

Black Buffalo 3D, an emerging additive construction (AC) startup, announced a strategic partnership with FITTLE, Xerox’s equipment financing arm. Through the alliance, FITTLE will help make it easier for Black...

July 28, 2022
Cement Giant CEMEX Invests in Construction 3D Printing Startup COBOD

COBOD got a huge boost today when CEMEX Ventures announced an investment in the Danish construction 3D printing company. CEMEX Ventures is the corporate venture arm of CEMEX (NYSE: CX),...

July 25, 2022
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 24, 2022

Nanoscribe is holding an online training week, and Markforged and Stratasys are both continuing their respective tours. Massivit is holding a webinar on automated mold production for composite materials, Nexa3D...

July 24, 2022
Velo3D to Distribute Metal 3D Printers to US Government Customers via Hartech Group

Velo3D announced that it has entered into a partnership with Hartech Group, whereby the latter will distribute Velo3D machines to US federal government agencies. The partnership will be particularly focused...

July 22, 2022

