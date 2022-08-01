3DPrint.com Launches “3D Printing News Unpeeled – Live with Joris Peels”

We’re very happy to have just launched 3D Printing News Unpeeled Live. This is a succinct news round-up of the most relevant 3D printing stories of the day. We aim to find between five and 10 stories across the internet each day, from 3DPrint.com as well as other sites. We’ll explain the story briefly and provide a link for further information. I’ll also offer some analysis and rank these stories from least to most impactful. That is, how disruptive the story is, how much it could change the industry and how much it affects the future of 3D printing.

We’ll also highlight stories that may not change everything but could be unknown. These may be topics that haven’t had their due or new developments that have not really been taken into account, all of which will make a story much more relevant to the 3D printing industry.

I aim to host a session every day of the work week. Please do help us out by giving us feedback. So far, the audience has told us that they like the length, which came out to around 15 minutes. Is that what we should be shooting for? Or should we make it shorter? Or much longer perhaps? We want this to be the fastest, most intelligent way that you consume 3D printing news. So, what do we do to achieve this? Check out the first episode here. Please let us know what you think! We have the first two episodes available below here. Please let us know what you think. The next one is tomorrow 2nd of August 15:30 CET and 9:30 EST.

