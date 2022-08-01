Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

3DPrint.com Launches “3D Printing News Unpeeled – Live with Joris Peels”

7 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

Share this Article

We’re very happy to have just launched 3D Printing News Unpeeled Live. This is a succinct news round-up of the most relevant 3D printing stories of the day. We aim to find between five and 10 stories across the internet each day, from 3DPrint.com as well as other sites. We’ll explain the story briefly and provide a link for further information. I’ll also offer some analysis and rank these stories from least to most impactful. That is, how disruptive the story is, how much it could change the industry and how much it affects the future of 3D printing.

We’ll also highlight stories that may not change everything but could be unknown. These may be topics that haven’t had their due or new developments that have not really been taken into account, all of which will make a story much more relevant to the 3D printing industry.

I aim to host a session every day of the work week. Please do help us out by giving us feedback. So far, the audience has told us that they like the length, which came out to around 15 minutes. Is that what we should be shooting for? Or should we make it shorter? Or much longer perhaps? We want this to be the fastest, most intelligent way that you consume 3D printing news. So, what do we do to achieve this? Check out the first episode here. Please let us know what you think! We have the first two episodes available below here. Please let us know what you think. The next one is tomorrow 2nd of August 15:30 CET and 9:30 EST.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Markforged Buys Digital Metal: What Does it Mean for the 3D Printing Industry?

Europe’s Water-Fueled Sat Propulsion Will Have 3D Printed Parts

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAerospace 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingSpace 3D PrintingSports

3D Printing News Briefs, June 25, 2022: Partnerships, Research, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, 3DOS and Ivaldi are working together to deliver on-demand critical parts for heavy industries in Africa, and ASME published an AM design standard based...

June 25, 2022
3D Design3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingRoboticsSpace 3D Printing

Asteroid Hopping Robot Reinforced with 3D Printed Carbon Fiber

A novel robot designed for low gravity could be the key to future asteroid exploration. Dubbed SpaceHopper, this three-legged “hopping” robot is described as a revolutionary mobility platform that will...

June 23, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingSpace 3D Printing

Launcher Assembles Its First 3D Printed Spacecraft for Upcoming Mission

California-based space startup Launcher is assembling its satellite transfer vehicle and hosted payload platform Orbiter ahead of its first mission, SN1. This flight hardware is scheduled to hitch a ride...

June 21, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMilitary 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

US Issues Sanctions on Three 3D Printing Companies for Sending Blueprints to China

Three US companies were sanctioned for sending defense blueprints to China. They are accused of transferring files of technical drawings and blueprints used to 3D print satellites, rocket technology, and...

June 10, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
EOS
GE Additive
3d systems
Velo3D
FacFox
ExOne
Desktop Metal
Flashforge
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides