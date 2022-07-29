Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

ASTM International Launches 3D Printing Group’s 4th Annual Report

5 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D PrintingBusiness
Desktop Metal

Share this Article

In 2017, standards organization ASTM International, which develops and publishes technical standards for many materials, products, services, and industries, including additive manufacturing, decided to set up a center of excellence for the AM field. Thus, the organization’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) was born, to advance AM technical standards, education and training, and related research and development efforts. Recently, the AM CoE published its fourth annual report, which lists a variety of important accomplishments from 2021 and 2022.

“The core objective of the AM CoE is to pave the way for the AM technologies to be more broadly available by accelerating standardization through strategic R&D, certification programs, key global partnerships, education initiatives, advisory services, and innovation. This report captures the many accomplishments of the AM CoE and the holistic approach to meeting this key objective,” Mohsen Seifi, PhD, ASTM International’s Vice President of Global Advanced Manufacturing Programs, stated in a press release.

The report includes updates on the organization’s industry partnerships, team expansion, workforce development, research to standards portfolio, and more. It also highlights the AM CoE’s acquisitions, including its important purchase of the global AM industry consulting and intelligence leader Wohlers Associates.

According to the report, “The acquisition supports ASTM’s growth vision and investment to expand its footprint in the AM industry with robust programs, services, and product offerings. They now include market intelligence and technical and strategic advisory services on the latest developments and trends in AM.”

The 2021-2022 annual report lists the organization’s other major accomplishments, including its new operator certification program; 12 fully funded R&D projects that fill standardization gaps; the AM CoE’s leadership in three America Makes projects with a combined effort over $1 million; the launch of its Consortium on Materials and Data Standardization (CMDS); and the successful ASTM International Conference on Additive Manufacturing event—ICAM 2021—that offered more than 475 technical talks and welcomed over 850 attendees from 30+ countries, including yours truly, to Anaheim.

Also included in the report are updates regarding some important projects and activities, including the area of research and development: 2 new R&D team members were welcomed, 107 project call ideas were submitted, 8 new standards were impacted, and 2 new standards were approved. The report also provides updates on its education and workforce development, standardizations and certifications, and the European Union consortium, which, according to the report, “leverages the current MTC membership (100+) and engages industrialists committed to funding standards-focused research. It exploits the output from Core Research Projects (CRP) and member-funded projects.”

Additional features in the AM CoE annual report include updates on communications, events, and funding, an overview of Wohlers Associates activities, and a look at the center’s leadership team.

At the same time the AM CoE released its annual report, it also launched an activities hub in the form of a more interactive website. Now, visitors can much more easily learn all about the center’s available products and services, R&D activities, educational opportunities, important industry partnerships, events, programs, and webinars, and more.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Canada and AON3D Send 3D Printed Part to Space for Medical Research

WASP 3D Prints Organic Display for 23rd Triennale Milano International Exhibition

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingRoboticsSustainability

Sika and PERI Invest in Robotic Construction Startup Mesh AG

Sika, the Swiss chemical giant, announced a joint investment with PERI Group, one of the world’s largest formwork and scaffolding makers. The two multinationals are investing in a Swiss robotic...

July 26, 2022
Featured
3D Printing MaterialsBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesStocks

CEMEX on Construction 3D Printing Investment: COBOD Was a Good Bet

CEMEX (NYSE: CX) is the latest in a long list of construction behemoths entering the additive construction (AC) space. Alongside GE Renewable and PERI Group, the Mexican cement giant has invested in...

July 26, 2022
3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingConstruction 3D PrintingSocial Issues

COBOD Customer Completes “Largest” 3D Printed Building in Angola

Power2Build, an Angolan additive construction company that works with investors to fund and build affordable homes, has completed its second project. Power2Build built both homes with Danish company COBOD’s flagship...

June 21, 2022
3D Design3D Printers3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingSocial Issues

3D Printed School and Tiny House Set Additive Construction Precedents for COBOD

COBOD, the Danish additive construction (AC) firm, is known not only for its consistency and precision, but equally so for the innovative projects that its technology allows its customers to...

May 31, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
EOS
GE Additive
3d systems
FacFox
ExOne
Desktop Metal
Flashforge
HP
Velo3D
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides