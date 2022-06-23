3D Printing News Briefs, June 23, 2022: New Software, DfAM Course, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Lithoz is introducing a new technology and printer, and Artec 3D has launched an update to its Studio software. Finally, on to partnerships, as America Makes and Wohlers Associates are offering a Design for Additive Manufacturing course together, and AddUp is partnering with the Acrotec Group to offer an industrial solution to the medtech sector.

Lithoz Announces New LIS Technology, Ceramics 3D Printer

First up, Austria-based ceramics 3D printing leader Lithoz GmbH is launching its new CeraMax Vario V900 system at the ceramitec event this week, in addition to a new website and its new Laser-Induced Slipcasting (LIS) technology for large ceramic parts with thick walls and full densities. LIS uses industrial water-based slurries of oxide and non-oxide ceramics, which enables it to easily print dark ceramics like silicon carbide; this fills a major gap in the ceramics market. The slurry solution completely absorbs the laser beam, meaning the LIS-powered CeraMax Vario V900 offers purely heat-induced treatment.

The new printer features a build envelope up to 250 x 250 x 290 mm, can apply up to 1.000 μm slurry per layer in less than a minute, and a much simpler debinding process, which allows for 3D printing thick walls. Green parts printed on the system are machineable with no restrictions, so they can be reintroduced into a traditional ceramics process chain, and optional software upgrades allow for better parameter adjustments and control. The CeraMax Vario V900 also offers database-supported storage and process data management for easy documentation of print jobs, real-time process monitoring, scan speed of up to 8 m/s, an F-Theta lens and high-speed scanner for precision optics, and is Industry 4.0-ready.

Artec 3D Releases Artec Studio 17 3D Scanning Software

3D scanner and software developer Artec 3D has launched the latest version of its award-winning scanning software, Artec Studio 17 (AS17). The release has plenty of exciting new updates and features, with better functionality for reverse engineering, quality inspection, and full-color CGI workflows, and was designed with the user in mind, so all subscribers will automatically receive full access to AS17. There are several user-driven UI and UX improvements for transformed 3D workflows, including a new GPU optimizer, 10% faster processing workflow, an updated algorithm, and more. AS17 also features better metrological accuracy with manual control over targets and new scan-to-CAD tools, Boolean operations for reverse engineering, more efficient mesh splitting and a better segment brush, and a new photo viewing mode.

“Our customers spoke, and we listened. User insights played a central role in the development of Artec Studio 17, and we’re confident this product will excite everyone who works with high-accuracy 3D data. We’re proud of our industry-leading software solutions but also very grateful to our strong customer base. That’s why we invest a lot of resources into evolving, improving, and delivering ever better products for them,” said Artyom Yukhin, President and CEO of Artec 3D. “We believe AS17 will raise the bar again, and we can’t wait to see how our users respond and what they create.”

DfAM Course by America Makes & Wohlers Associates

America Makes and Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International, announced that they are partnering up to offer a three-day design for additive manufacturing (DfAM) course next month. The course, held at America Makes’ headquarters in Youngstown, Ohio, will be held July 18-20, and is open to the public, though America Makes members will receive a discount. According to the Wohlers Report 2022, end-use parts are the largest application of AM, as seen in the chart above, and production of final parts nearly always requires DfAM. The course will cover the economies of AM, such as consolidating multiple parts into one, in addition to topology optimization, DfAM rules and guidelines, lattice and mesh structures, modeling and simulation of distortion caused by heat, and more. The course will be taught by DfAM expert Olaf Diegel, with assistance from Terry Wohlers.

“AM offers fascinating opportunities for new types of products and businesses. Rethinking methods of design, coupled with understanding the true capabilities of AM, presents immeasurable options for organizations of all sizes,” explained Wohlers, head of advisory services and market intelligence at Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International.

AddUp & Acrotec Partnering for Industrial AM Medtech Solution

Finally, global metal 3D printing OEM AddUp and the Acrotec Group, one of the largest European medical contract manufacturers, are partnering up to develop an industrial AM solution for the medtech sector. Acrotec’s Medtech division is focused on the dental, spine, and traumatology sectors, fabricating surgical implants and instruments as well as precision components and sub-assemblies for medical devices, while AddUp has been collaborating with Medtech customers to develop and print surgical instruments and all kinds of implants, including knee, hip, and shoulder prostheses, so these two companies know what they’re talking about. 3D printing is used more than ever in healthcare, due to improved design with personalization options, flexibility and productivity increases, and cost reduction. Together, AddUp and Acrotec will develop additive and industrial solutions for the medical sector, which is always on the lookout for more innovative tools.

“Players in the medical field have understood all the benefits of metal 3D printing and many implants or instruments are already manufactured using this technology. As a supplier of metal 3D printers and parts, AddUp chose to partner with an experienced and recognized innovative partner, Acrotec,” explained Julien Marcilly, Deputy CEO at AddUp. “With Acrotec’s knowledge of the Medtech industry and expertise in precision machining and AddUp’s mastery of the metal 3D printing process, our partnership will offer the best solutions for customers in this demanding market.”

