House 3D Printing, Bacterial Materials, and More Awarded by 3D Pioneers Challenge

The 3D Pioneers Challenge awards the best and most innovative breakthrough projects in 3D printing. This year, the jury selected projects from around the world across several categories, including medtech, design, architecture, mobility, sustainability, and more.
Hyperloop Brake
Of course, the hyperloop is a bit of a marketing dream/scam at the moment, but who knows if it will become a reality. If it does, it will need brakes. A team made up of members from ETH Zürich and inspire AG have come up with a compact, 3D printed brake that still works in case of a power failure.
The project describes the brake operating such that “by pressurizing a bellow, a compliant system is forced apart. This generates a gap between the guide rail and the brake. When pressure is released, immediate braking is initiated by contracting the bellow. The integrated gyroid structure absorbs the braking forces and air channels assist in releasing the brake.” And all of that intricacy is done inside of one single component, showing off 3D printing’s ability to make a complex integrated part.
WASP’s Additive Construction
WASP won in the sustainability and architecture categories with its TECLA habitat and its concept store for Dior. The company made the TECLA with natural materials and its huge Crane WASP 3D printer. Combining earth, clay and modern techniques points to a digital clay future. The jury noted, “WASP, pioneer of the 3D-printed house, is convincing in its use of local clay and with the archaic principle of building a house from the ground. It’s good to see global brands like Dior putting a focus on this sustainable principle and making it a reality for everyone to grasp.”
Living Products
3D Printed Motors
“Leveraging the advantages of additive manufacturing to design and manufacture a bespoke element of a complex product and thus system integration at such a high level is very impressive. Weight reduction of a functional electric motor – sustainability in the overall concept. Motors consume a huge portion of energy in industry. Ideas to improve electric motors by additive manufacturing is a great lever towards higher performance and thus improved sustainability,” the jury noted.
Multi-Axis Bioprinting Robot
PARTBOX
A 3D Printed Boat
Geo Slate
The 3D Printed SETAE Jacket
