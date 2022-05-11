Rapid

Wooden 3D Printed Bee Hive Offers Scottish Honey Bees a Safe Home

2 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D PrintingSocial Issues
Inkbit

Share this Article

Did you know that in Scotland over 100 species of bees have been recorded? Unfortunately, this number doesn’t necessarily mean that the insects are thriving in the country. In fact, since World War II, 97% of Britain’s wildflower-laden meadows have disappeared, which, combined with pesticide use and other factors, is causing a major decline in the bee population.

I hate getting stung as much as the next person, but bees play a crucial role in the world as pollinators. It’s not uncommon to use 3D printing to help honeybees by making honeycombs and hives. The latest example is by The LACRIMA Foundation, a Scottish conservation charity based in Edinburgh. The team from the charity has created what it says is the world’s first 3D printed wood log hive, which it hopes will give honey bees in Scotland a new home and help slow the global decline of the fuzzy insects.

Image courtesy of Edinburgh Living Landscape

“Across the world, we see the devastating impact of intensive agriculture, pesticides and climate change on the ecosystems that support our ability to grow food. A honey bee as a major pollinator is critical for food production and human livelihoods as it directly links wild ecosystems with agricultural production systems,” the foundation’s website states. “Through The LACRIMA Foundation, we work with local partners to develop an understanding of how to improve the health of the bees sustainably. In doing so, we aim to make a fundamental difference to beekeeping communities globally.”

According to the Foundation, honey bee pollination accounts for approximately one-third of the food we eat, and honey itself is antibacterial thanks to an enzyme bees add that turns into hydrogen peroxide. Honey can help heal wounds and burns, help the body regulate blood sugar levels, and it contains antioxidants called flavonoids that may reduce the risk of heart disease and certain cancers. So the fact that honey bee populations are down worldwide because of parasites, climate change, loss of habitat due to farming, the impact of toxic pesticides, and more is a big problem.

The 3D printed cavity log hives the Foundation 3D printed are made from a special wood-based composite material, which is biodegradable and makes it possible for honey bees to live in an ecosystem that’s more naturally in sync with their seasonal rhythms. That’s because these 3D printed hives can be installed high up in tree trunks to mimic more natural conditions for the insects.

The 3D printed beehives are made out of a special wood composite and are fully biodegradable.

“We decided to launch our own non-profit organisation, which recently applied for United Nations Special Consultative status, to provide scalable solutions and to address the subject of high global bee mortality rate by improving honey bee health,” said Vince Moucha, the Chairman of the LACRIMA Foundation.

“Even though there are other people and organisations working in the field of natural beekeeping, the impact, progress and scope of these projects is minimal and slow, due to limited access to resources and clear vision. I am driven by responsibility and decided to act on it due to the urgency and importance of this matter.”

The registered charity is partnering with beekeepers across Europe and the U.S., with support from the United Nations and the Scottish Government, to create these 3D printed honey bee habitats.

“The countries involved have been selected due to specifics — be it optimal climate, natural environment, the honey bee population or for more pragmatic reasons, such as great infrastructure, existing experts and natural beekeeping communities,” Moucha explained.

Inside one of the 3D printed hives.

The 3D printed hives are more natural, which should help the insects build up their resilience undisturbed. In addition to 3D printing wood composite hives with international beekeeping collaborators, the Foundation also works with local partners to help increase understanding of sustainable ways to improve the health of Scotland’s honey bee population.

The LACRIMA Foundation, a conservation charity based in Edinburgh, has created what it calls the world’s first beehive using 3D printing.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Briefs, May 11, 2022: Software, Research, & More

Custom 3D Printed Tooling Gets Automated with BigRep’s FLOW Software

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing ServicesBusinessExclusive Interviews

FATHOM’s Vision for Consolidating 3D Printing Services: A Talk with CEO Ryan Martin

The additive manufacturing (AM) industry is in the midst of an enormous upheaval in too many ways to count. Just one of those ways, however, is the consolidation that is...

April 13, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 10, 2022

This week kicks off with COExperience 2022 by Dassault Systèmes, and Stratasys continues its mobile showroom tour. Plenty of AM industry companies will be at various IME West shows, and...

April 10, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 13, 2022

We’ve got a busy week of webinars and virtual events ahead, covering topics from polymer 3D printing, improving patient screening with 3D CT scans, DfAM, LinkedIn branding, manufacturing workflow management,...

March 13, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 26, 2022

We’ve got a super full week of webinars and events to tell you about for this coming week, including one of our own—Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022 will be held as...

February 26, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Desktop Metal
Flashforge
Arburg
ExOne
Velo3D
3d systems
Rapid.Tech
FacFox
GE Additive
EOS
Fabweaver
Omni3D
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides