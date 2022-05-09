Rapid

3DPOD Episode 104: Large Format 3D Printing with Caracol CEO Francesco De Stefano

10 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Inkbit

Share this Article

Francesco De Stefano was a consultant before he came to Caracol. You’ll notice that when he answers questions about the market and the future of his firm. He had to learn a lot of other things during his time helming the large format AM startup, however. Francesco talks to us about the challenges of printing large parts, the applications, the journey his company has taken and the possibilities.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Where is 3D Printing in Gartner’s Hype Cycle?

Biocompatible Materials for 3D Printed Prosthetics in Development from Essentium & Vorum

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D Printing

Copper 3D Printing with Blue Lasers Under Development by Essentium and NUBURU

Coming off of a rough patch after the collapse of its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp., Essentium Inc is continuing to pursue innovative 3D...

May 5, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSports

3D Printing News Briefs, April 30, 2022: Business, Medical, & More

We’re starting with business in 3D Printing News Briefs today, as Aconity3D will be distributing metal AM powders by Equispheres and Photocentric has partnered up with umati. Moving on, the...

April 30, 2022
Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3DPrint.com ProBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

When 3D Printing Mergers Collapse: Essentium SPAC Fallout with Collider

Before investors pulled the rug out from mergers with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), 2021 was a record-breaking year as 604 blank-check deals raised $144 billion. The timing was crucial...

April 28, 2022
3D Design3D Printing3D SoftwareMilitary 3D Printing

French DARPA to Drive Automated 2D-to-3D 3D Printing Software

The French Defense Innovation Agency, along with Spare Parts 3D and the University for Research in Automated Production (LURPA) at the École Normale Supérieure (ENS) Paris-Sarclay, have announced that they’ve...

April 20, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
3d systems
GE Additive
ExOne
Arburg
Velo3D
FacFox
Desktop Metal
Rapid.Tech
Flashforge
EOS
Omni3D
Fabweaver
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides