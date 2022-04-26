Rapid

3D Printed Sharkskin Patterns, Fire Resistant Coating & More Honored for Sustainability

7 hours by Vanesa Listek 3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingSustainability
IMTS

Share this Article

RadTech has recognized three companies for their leadership in sustainability through 3D printing technology as part of its annual sustainability awards. The nonprofit association, known for promoting the use and development of ultraviolet (UV), electron beam (EB), and light-emitting diode (LED) technologies, selected four winners in 2022. Each represents a different sector of the UV/EB/LED end-user market, and each offers a unique product sustainability advantage.

From Sydney, Australia, RadTech chose MicroTau for their microprinting technology work to improve airliner performance. The company found a way to recreate sharkskin patterns that reduce aerodynamic drag, which helps increase flight efficiency and performance.

Working out of a small lab in the University of Sydney’s School of Physics in 2015, MicroTau Founder and CEO, the experimental physicist and entrepreneur Henry Bilinsky, developed a new fabrication technique. Combining computer chip fabrication and ultraviolet-curable coating technology, Bilinsky’s method uses light to print drag-reducing microstructures, called riblets, into aircraft paint to reduce fuel consumption.

These riblets were initially discovered by looking at sharks’ skin under a microscope and noticing that millions of years of evolution have made its ridges decrease drag so sharks would become more efficient hunters. At the time, Bilinksy and his startup even won a contract with the U.S. Air Force, seeking a way to reduce fuel consumption on their legacy transport aircraft.

Henry Bilinsky, in his lab at the School of Physics, explained how the prototype prints sharkskin structures onto a surface using light. Image courtesy of the University of Sydney.

Like many other startups, MicroTau is a bioinspired business looking to nature to solve humanity’s problems. According to the company, the natural microscopic patterns found on plants and animals have functional properties, so the group decided to create a proprietary new advanced manufacturing process called Direct Contactless Microfabrication (DCM) technology, or “Nature’s 3D printer,” which replicates these microscopic patterns and can also reproduce its valuable qualities.

MicroTau’s DCM recreates microscopic patterns with light and is scalable to large surfaces. As a result, it has the potential to offer faster, cheaper, more versatile microfabrication, at least an order of magnitude improvement over existing technologies. In addition, it can print out current UV curable coatings used in industries like aerospace, shipping, and energy.

MicroTau wins RadTech Sustainability Award.

MicroTau wins RadTech Sustainability Award. Image courtesy of RadTech.

By recreating sharkskin patterns, MicroTau can reduce aerodynamic drag. So far, it grows these patterns out of UV curable coatings and has demonstrated performance in wind tunnel and flight testing; in fact, 3D printed riblets reliably showed 7% drag reduction.

Considering that aircraft and ships spend most of their fuel overcoming drag, MicroTau’s innovation can save commercial aviation, maritime, and energy industries more than $10 billion in fuel costs and as much as 100 million tons of carbon emissions annually. In addition, MicroTau is scaling up its manufacturing to deliver the technology to airliners and improve sustainability.

Wood that doesn’t burn?

Additionally, RadTech chose Texas A&M University researchers Thomas Kolibaba and Jaime Grunlan as recipients of its “Special Academic Award” for their work on fire-resistant wood coatings that limit the flammability of wood used in construction. This environmentally friendly process could also be applied to other flammable materials, such as photopolymer 3D printed parts.

With the potential to mitigate the spread and damage of fire, the newly developed coating treatment doesn’t have many of the drawbacks typically associated with fire retardant solutions, including the toxicity of commercially available halogenated flame retardants (these are being regulated out of the marketplace due to health and bioaccumulation concerns).

The application of this technology has the potential to be used in a variety of markets, including compatible wood treatment solutions and fabric finishing textile treatment. In fact, Kolibaba suggests that UV-cured polymers could also be used as a resin to make 3D printed parts that are otherwise flammable when produced with conventional resins. In addition, he observed that this could be a significant advantage in aerospace applications, including the International Space Station.

This is not the first time Kolibaba has incurred in additive manufacturing solutions. Last year, the graduate student and postdoctoral researcher at the university’s Grunlan Lab published a paper on an environmentally benign flame retardant polyamide‐6 filament for 3D printing and was previously engaged in research on a self-extinguishing AM filament.

For his latest coating development, there is also potential as a preventive measure against future forest fires. Ultimately, the team behind the invention hopes that the coating will become accessible to anyone who needs it, allowing those who live in high-risk areas to treat their own homes and property with the coating to protect against fire damage.

Finally, award winners Water Gremlin from White Bear Lake in Minnesota, and the duo Thistle and Bee from Memphis, Tennessee, and GOpak Flexibles from Delafield, Wisconsin, also came up with ingenious developments. Water Gremlin has implemented a solvent-free UV curable coating process for battery terminals with less environmental impact than traditional coatings. While Thistle and Bee and GOpak Flexibles created flexible yet sustainable packaging for GOpak’s granola bars using 100% recyclable material and electron beam curing to make the packaging safe for consumption.

Winners will be celebrated at the Awards Dinner during RadTech 2022, taking place May 9 through 12 in Orlando.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

$160M Drives 3D Printed Hypercar Startup Divergent in Series C Round

Four New Robotic Pellet 3D Printer Packages Offered by EVO 3D

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Materials

Copper and Ceramics 3D Printing Service Opens at Schunk Group

Schunk Group is a 9,100-person ceramics, sintering, and ultrasonic welding company. Now, the German firm is expanding into additive manufacturing (AM) by offering a 3D printing service for copper and...

April 14, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingAutomationAutomotive 3D PrintingFeatured Stories

Ford Uses Roving Robot to Run Carbon 3D Printers

Collaborative robots are very much in demand now but they often lack the systems to integrate well with existing automation and processes. Now however, Ford reports that it has a...

March 16, 2022
3D PrintersBusinessStocks

Epson Unveils Industrial Extrusion 3D Printer

A much-anticipated shift is happening in the imaging industry, as 2D printer makers along with camera manufacturers hedge bets at the dawn of the digital era. Among the last hold...

March 11, 2022
3D SoftwareQuality Control

Stratasys GrabCAD to Feature 3D Printing Apps from Riven and 3D Systems’ Oqton

Up until recently, the two closest competitors in the 3D printing world have been Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) and 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), as the two largest publicly traded stalwarts the...

March 11, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Arburg
TronHoo
ExOne
Desktop Metal logo
Velo3D
3d systems
EOS
Rapid.Tech
Omni3D
Forecast 3D
FacFox
Flashforge
GE Additive
Fabweaver
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides