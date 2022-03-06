3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 6, 2022

In this week’s round up of webinars and events, topics will range from closed-loop additive manufacturing quality control and World for 3D printing to microfabrication for medical applications and more. Read on for all the details!

Sigma Labs & Materialise Present Closed-Loop QA Processing

First up, Sigma Labs is holding an online presentation with Materialise, called “Achieving Closed-Loop Additive Manufacturing Quality Control with Real-Time Monitoring and Analytics,” at 1 pm EST on Tuesday, March 8th. Experts from both companies will share technology that allows users to identify and correct metal print issues in real-time, in a platform that combines Sigma Labs’ PrintRite3D monitoring and analytics technology and the Materialise Control Platform (MCP) and gives users more consistency, repeatability, and process control, while staying within qualified metrics. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions, and will receive access to a free whitepaper on the topic.

“The platform we’ve developed eliminates one of the most common roadblocks for manufacturers interested in using metal additive manufacturing for serial production,” said Materialise CTO Bart van der Schueren.

TriMech on 3DEXPERIENCE Tools You Own for Data Analysis

Moving on to Wednesday, March 9th, at 2 pm EST, TriMech is holding a webinar on “Little Known Tools You Already Own on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform: Analyzing Your Data (CSV).” Solutions Consultant Wayne White will discuss some important apps that allow for smarter collaboration and retention of downstream documentation, which can enable users with a prerequisite role to manage documents intelligently and work together with design files. He will demonstrated how the documents in your design team can be managed with these 3DEXPERIENCE tools, without any setup required.

“Collaborative Industry Innovator is a prerequisite role on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform that allows users to share and collaborate their design ideas. Regardless of your role, there are critical functions that all users may execute.”

3DQue Presents Wordle for 3D Printing

Chances are, you’ve heard of the internet’s latest obsession—Wordle, which gives players six tries to guess the word of the day (I got it in five today). As with many popular trends, 3D printing was bound to get in the mix somehow, and technology startup 3DQue has combined the game with the technology with “Introducing Wordle for 3D Printing” on its YouTube livestream this Wednesday the 9th at 7:30 pm EST. The company is launching the online game 3DPrintle, which will teach players valuable 3D printing skills by having them find print failures.

“Tune in, build skills, and help QuinlyVision AI create a world where printers can avoid failed prints, not deliver them.”

The UK 3D Printing Expo

On Thursday, March 10th, The UK 3D Printing Expo will be held at the Arena MK, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England, in conjunction with the National Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition. Over 150 exhibitors and more than 2,000 visitors are expected at this industry event. Industry experts will be leading conference sessions on 3D printing business applications, as well as demonstrating the latest 3D printers and programming for makers, designers, and professionals. There will also be opportunities for consultations and networking as well.

“New materials, novel business models, complex product design with the integration of new functions, new applications and job profiles as well as legal and social aspects characterize this evolution. Besides these, direct implications of additive manufacturing, super ordinate connections play an increasingly important role in the future of manufacturing. Together with robotics, artificial intelligence, nanomaterials and other exponential technologies, 3D additive manufacturing will significantly shape the future.”

The UK Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition

Speaking of the expo, the event it’s taking place in conjunction with, the UK Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition, will also be happening on the 10th at the Arena MK, Milton Keynes, with over 4,000 expected visitors, 150 speakers, and 150 exhibitors. This annual event is a national forum for operators and manufacturers involved in associated supply chains around the UK to discuss important industry issues, including the global trading environment, challenges and opportunities resulting from changing customer demands, environmental concerns, the speed of technological advances in areas like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and robotics, and more. There will also be a large exhibition showcasing the latest business services and technological solutions.

“The event will cover various topical themes including: Industry 4.0, Digital Manufacturing, Smart Factory, Lean & Continuous Improvement, Robotics & Automation, Financing Investment, Industrial Blockchain, Research & Development, Precision Engineering, QEHS, Supply Chain & Logistics, Sustainability, Government Policy and Industrial Strategy, Exports and Skills & Training.”

3DHEALS: Microfabrication for Medical Applications

Thursday, March 10th will be a busy day—at 12 pm EST, 3DHEALS is holding a webinar on “3D Microfabrication: Medical Applications.” Moderated by Dr. Jenny Chen, the Founder and CEO of 3DHEALS, the webinar will focus on the increasing need to mass produce complex but small medical devices, such as endoscopic components, microneedles, and stents. The panelists are John Kawola, CEO of Boston Micro Fabrication; Adam Steege, the Founder, President, and CTO of Trio Labs, Inc.; Martin Hermatschweiler, CEO of Nanoscribe; and Albert Folch, Professor of Bioengineering at the University of Washington.

“What is microfabrication? Based on the latest definition, microfabrication is “a collection of technologies which are utilized in making microdevices.” As the name implies, 3D microfabrication is the manufacturing technique using layering of materials to produce a 3D structure at a typical scale of micrometer or even nanometer dimension. In other words, 3D printing at micro or nanometer scale. One commonly known 3D microfabrication or additive manufacturing microdevice process that can achieve this level of resolution includes 3D laser microfabrication such as laser direct-writing (LDW). Microfluidic devices are often produced using LDW. Microstereolithography, another common technique based on stereolithography principles fabricates 3D components by repeatedly layering photopolymerizable resin and curing under an ultraviolet laser. Finally, multiphoton lithography (e.g. two photopolymerizations) is another recognized 3D microfabrication process that can 3D printing sub-micrometer resolution).”

Solukon AM User Day 2022

At 1 pm EST on the 10th, automated powder removal company Solukon is holding the second edition of its AM User Day on Zoom. This year’s event is dedicated to the additive manufacturing community in the US, and will feature a live depowdering demonstration by Solukon, as well as expert presentations from the event partners: Morf3D, represented by CTO Franck Mouriaux; Divergent Technologies, represented by CTO and Vice President Mike Kenworthy; and Protolabs, represented by Applications Engineer Eric Utley. The slate of speakers will be rounded out by Alexander Bauer, Application Manager at Solukon.

“The second instalment of our AM User Day will be dedicated to the AM community in the US featuring the subjects New Space, Next Level of Digital Production, Fasted Prototyping and Depowdering.”

ASME on Heat Transfer & Thermal Radiation Simulation

Also on the 10th, ASME‘s Mechanical Engineering magazine will hold a webinar on “Simulation of Heat Transfer and Thermal Radiation” at 2 pm EST. Nicolas Huc, Technology Director, Heat Transfer, at COMSOL, will discuss thermal radiation in transparent media, like air, and demonstrate the simulation of a 3D heat transfer model that includes surface-to-surface radiation using COMSOL Multiphysics. There will be examples of common situations where thermal radiation is the main heat transfer mechanism, as well as a Q&A session.

“Heat transfer is central to understanding, controlling, and optimizing many applications in electronics, material processing, building physics, and more. Heat transfer occurs in three ways: conduction, convection, and radiation. This webinar will explore how each of these is likely to play a role in the development of new products and technologies.”

Dassault: Structural Fatigue Analysis of Semiconductor Packaging

Finally, the last webinar of the week, by Dassault Systèmes, will be held at 4 pm EST, again on Thursday, March 10th, and focus on “Structural Fatigue Analysis of Semiconductor Packaging.” Hicham Farid, SIMULIA Industry Process Consultant, will discuss thermal cyclic fatigue of semiconductor packaging using Abaqus, as well as how using advanced realistic simulation for virtual testing can provide deeper insight to product developers on who their final packages will behave. The workflow will be focused on the lead-free solder balls behavior.

“Semiconductor packaging performance and reliability face many challenges due to modern industry trends, such as environmental compliance and shrinking product size. Virtual testing through advanced realistic simulation offers product developers deeper insight on how final packages will behave, before performing very complex and time consuming testing. This results in a high level of compliance with considerable savings in both time and resources.”

