3DPOD Episode 96: 3D Printing History with AM Pioneer Steve Deak

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Steve Deak haș a long and deep experience with additive manufacturing. He ran one of the first machines at GE in 1993 and later brought 3D printing to Hasbro. He worked for resin supplier Huntsman, one of the earliest service bureaus in the world, manufactured composites, and ended up at GE again to usher in the conglomerate’s end use parts for aviation. Besides this, he’s been very active in the Additive Manufacturing Users Group. Steve has a wealth of experience and brought so much learning and sharing to the 3D printing community that we just know you’re going to enjoy this one.

3D Printing Guides