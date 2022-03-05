3DPOD Episode 96: 3D Printing History with AM Pioneer Steve Deak

Steve Deak haș a long and deep experience with additive manufacturing. He ran one of the first machines at GE in 1993 and later brought 3D printing to Hasbro. He worked for resin supplier Huntsman, one of the earliest service bureaus in the world, manufactured composites, and ended up at GE again to usher in the conglomerate’s end use parts for aviation. Besides this, he’s been very active in the Additive Manufacturing Users Group. Steve has a wealth of experience and brought so much learning and sharing to the 3D printing community that we just know you’re going to enjoy this one.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
How this Medtech Startup Found a Niche Bioprinting Tumor Models
In the battle against a disease that kills roughly 26,000 people each day, the importance of greater speed in drug development is critical. In 2018, an estimated 9.5 million people...
AMS Speaker Spotlight: The Current Uses of Bioprinting
Authors: Taci Pereira, Vice President and General Manager of Bioprinting for 3D Systems, and Yu Shrike Zhang, Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School, will be participating in Additive Manufacturing Strategies...
Bioprinting and Industrial 3D Printing Converge: 3D Systems CEO Dr. Jeff Graves
Now that Jeff Graves has served as president and CEO of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) for nearly two years, we are able to gain better insight into his leadership style. We can...
Harvard Bioprinting Tech Licensed to Ex-Organovo Execs for Bioprinted Kidneys
San Diego-based Trestle Biotherapeutics has initiated an agreement with Harvard University to license the school’s stem cell and bioprinting technology. The goal is to 3D print kidney tissue for regenerative...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.