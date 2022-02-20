3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 20, 2022

This is the busiest week for webinars and other online events we’ve had in some time! Topics include how to streamline CAM programming, 3D printed cycling saddles and metal medical devices, design for additive manufacturing, microscale and nanoscale 3D printing in medicine and electronics, a virtual tour of HP’s 3D Demo Center, and more. Read on for all the details!

Nanoscribe’s Online Training Week

First up, Nanoscribe is offering a week of basic and advanced online training, starting on Monday, February 21st and ending on Thursday, February 24th. The company’s ustomers and systems users can choose Basic Training, which will be held from 7-8 am EST on the 21st and teach attendees how to start working with the Nanoscribe system. Advanced Training on 3D Small Feature Solution Set will be from 7-10 am EST on the 22nd, while 3D Medium Feature Solution Set will take place from 7-9 am EST on the 23rd and 3D Large Feature Solution Set will be from 7-8 am EST on the 24th. Dr. Aaron Kobler, Customer Success Expert at Nanoscribe, will be the featured expert during the training classes.

“Our Customer Success and Service team strives to make it as smooth and easy as possible for beginners to get started with high-precision 3D printing. And they also go out to give advanced users the best possible support so that they can expand their know-how and expertise even further. So as a customer or system user, you can choose from a variety of basic and advanced training courses.”

Log in to NanoGuide to sign up for the training here.

Plan for Additive Adoption with the Digital Forge

At 10 am EST on Tuesday the 22nd, Markforged is holding a webinar called “Additive Vision with the Digital Forge,” all about how including the company’s Digital Forge cloud-based 3D printing software platform can help you develop your additive adoption strategy. Nathan Samson, Strategic Application Engineer, and Daniel Leong, Product Marketing Manager, will discuss why an additive plan is necessary, why that plan should be about much more than just purchasing 3D printers, how to deliver on your plan and ensure success, and more.

“From delivery of your first 3D printer, to scaling global adoption and making fundamental business transformation, there are many critical steps in the middle that are necessary for success. In this webinar, we will discuss the additive vision and how Markforged enables it with the Digital Forge.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Streamlining CAM Programming with HCL CAMWorks

CAMWorks, an HCL Technologies Product, is also holding a webinar on February 22nd at 10 am EST—the second in its Beyond Toolpath Generation series, this one will discuss streamlining CAM programming. Presenter Marc Bissell, Sr. Technical Analyst for HCL Americas Inc., will explain how to accelerate programming and promote standardization using the patented Technology Database – TechDB, how to save time, automated CNC programming, and reduce repetitive tasks by using APIs, how to use tolerance-based machining to read MBD and MPI data and automatically choose the best machining strategies to meet the necessary requirements and more. While the webinar for North America will be held at 10 am EST, the EMEA version will take place at 10 am CET (4 am EST) and the APAC webinar will be at 9 am IST (10:30 pm EST on the 21st).

“During this webinar, we will discuss the technology tools available in CAMWorks to significantly streamline CAM programming and automate the CNC programming process.”

Stratasys & DQBD: Cycling Saddle with 3D Printed Load-Bearing Spine

Also on the 22nd, at 12 pm EST, Sebastian Hess, CEO of DQBD GmbH, will explain in a Stratasys webinar how the German design company used Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) 3D printing by Stratasys to create a cycling saddle with what they call the first 3D printed load-bearing spine. Hess will explain why the firm decided to use the Stratasys H350 and PA11 powder to print the spine, the rigorous testing process that was required to be cleared for production, and how DQBD was able to customize each saddle to the rider’s specific pressure points, giving them a high-performance, comfortable experience.

“When using the H350, we have seen cost savings across the entire product development process of up to £22,000 against those of injection molding methods, as we are eliminating tooling costs completely,” Hess said. “We have also shortened our lead times to around 10 days compared to the 3-6 months it can take with traditional manufacturing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

ASME on Cybersecurity Risk Management

During a discussion by ASME at 1 pm EST on Tuesday the 22nd, sponsored by Universal Robots, attendees will hear about “Strategies for Cybersecurity Risk Management” from panelists Bobby Noble, ASME Fellow and Program Manager of Gas Turbine Life Cycle Management for EPRI; Quade Nettles, Global Product Manager – Cyber Security Services, Rockwell Automation; and Jeffery Winters, Editor in Chief of ASME’s Mechanical Engineering magazine. The panelists will discuss how companies can secure their networks during the Industry 4.0 age, how they can create workforce collaboration to ensure network security, what Zero Trust architecture is, and more.

“As more and more companies are embracing Industry 4.0, it is also posing the threat of cybersecurity. Manufacturing systems have unique vulnerabilities that make them particularly susceptible to cyberattacks. As more connected systems are deployed, protecting against evolving threats is crucial for implementing Industry 4.0. What best practices should manufacturing companies follow to mitigate the risk?”

You can register for the webinar here.

GE Additive on Metal 3D Printed Medical Devices

Moving on to Wednesday, February 23rd, GE Additive will be holding the first of three webinars at 10 am EST that day, “Metal 3D Printing and How It’s Evolving Medical Device Development.” Eric Utley, Applications Engineer at Protolabs, and Ted Anderson, Industrialization Leader, GE Additive, will discuss how 3D printing is changing how medical device designers approach designing metal parts. Attendees will learn about the benefits and advantages of using Direct Metal Laser Melting (DMLM) to 3D print metal parts, material limitations of stainless steel, titanium, and cobalt chrome, and more.

“Understanding when to take advantage of metal 3D printing may not be as straightforward as you think. Some organizations have brought additive manufacturing in-house and ramped to full-scale production, while others are in exploration phases with the technology. From high-resolution parts to meshes to patient-specific components, 3D printing is transforming how medical device designers approach metal part design. Hear more about this from experts who regularly work with additive engineers from the medical industry.”

You can register for the webinar.

Emerging 3D Engineering Trends with TriMech

The second 10 am EST webinar on the 23rd is a panel by TriMech, focused on “Emerging Trends in 3D Engineering.” Three of the company’s key Manufacturing Solutions Consultants—Rich Annino, Conner Janeteas, and Ricky Shannon—will discuss how we think about the role of part design, 3D printing, and 3D scanning tools in the near future. They will cover AM’s move from prototyping to manufacturing, its increasing role in service bureaus used by engineering companies, the role of Industry 4.0 in driving AM software development, and more.

“With the world’s manufacturers focused on digital threads and Industry 4.0, the way engineers utilize their hardware and software tools is rapidly changing. This is being seen with Additive Manufacturing, 3D Scanning, and CAD/Process control software. The driving change is centered around these technologies maturing and moving from prototyping and design validation, to the mass production of parts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Meltio’s Multi-Metal Wire LMD Technology

The last of the webinars at 10 am EST on the 23rd is by Meltio and its new Benelux sales partner, metal AM specialist 3D Printer Solutions, focused on “Introducing Meltio’s Multi-Metal 3D Printing Wire LMD Technology.” Via Microsoft Teams, Meltio’s CTO Brian Matthews, and Ralf Verhoeven, the CEO at 3D Printer Solutions, will discuss the opportunities available with the Meltio 3D metal printing system, different applications for its wire LMD technology, and more.

“You’ll be able to learn about how Meltio’s cutting-edge technology provides unprecedented capabilities for improving the properties and performance of traditionally made metal components, straight from the source!”

You can register for the webinar here.

Formlabs: FDA-Cleared 3D Printed Surgical Guides

Moving on, Formlabs and co-hosts Synopsys and 3D LifePrints will discuss “New, FDA-Cleared, Patient-Matched, 3D Printed Guides for Precision Surgery” in a webinar at 11 am EST on Wednesday the 23rd. Attendees will hear about how the combination of the Formlabs 3D printing ecosystem and Synopsys Simpleware software can allow 3D LifePrints to create intraoperative surgical cutting and drilling guides for multiple kinds of procedures. The speakers will be Gaurav Manchanda, Director of Medical Market Development for Formlabs; Kerim Genc, PhD, with Synopsys; and Paul Fotheringham, the Founder of 3D LifePrints.

“Learn about case studies, hybrid workflow considerations, and surgeon experiences from Europe and the United States, where the guides are in use today. In addition, see how Simpleware software, which is FDA-cleared, reduces the pain of image data segmentation and landmarking with a range of tools and options for speeding up workflows from scans to 3D models.”

You can register for the webinar here.

America Makes Holding TRX Webinar on DfAM

America Makes is holding a TRX webinar from 2-3 pm EST on the 23rd called “DfAM with Inspire: Don’t be late to Lightweight.” Hosted by Jaideep Bangal and Tony Gray from Altair, attendees will learn how a simulation-driven Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) approach can help you extract and build CAD-ready geometry, set up an optimization suitable for your selected AM process, quickly assess the results and explore alternative processes and designs if necessary, and more.

“Engineers and Designers are under constant pressure to lightweight components, reduce cost, improve quality and increase the throughput of manufacturing. “As additive manufacturing (AM) has become more widely adopted, there has been the promise of being able to take full advantage of weight saving opportunities offered by topology optimization and the freedom of geometry offered by AM. The reality is that design, manufacturing and geometry constraints still exist and vary dependent on the AM technology utilized.”

You can register for the webinar here.

AM Coalition’s Latest Live Zoom Forum

Also on Wednesday the 23rd, at 3 pm EST, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition is holding its latest live virtual forum on Zoom, covering the various “Applications of Micro and Nano Scale 3D Printing in Medicine and Electronics.” There will be four exciting panelists speaking during this forum:

You can RSVP for the forum here.

5G Antenna Design with Dassault Systèmes

If you’re interested in how device manufacturers can deliver high performance without compromising on safety standards and compliance, you’ll want to check out a webinar by Dassault Systèmes at 4 pm EST on the 23rd, all about “5G Antenna Design for Smart, Connected Devices.” The speaker for this live e-seminar, Ahmad Chamseddine, SIMULIA Sr. Industry Process Consultant, will discuss the 5G Antenna Engineering and Certification process, covering integrated antenna design, co-site interference simulation, human exposure compliance, and more. There will also be time at the end for a Q&A session.

“Device manufacturers have the challenging task of delivering expected high performance in a short time and at a low cost without compromising compliance and safety standards. Adding support for 5G standards to already crowded compact devices places huge pressure on engineers to provide innovative high performance solutions that do not create electromagnetic compatibility or electromagnetic interference (EMC/EMI). “Accurate EM and Multi-physics simulations from early concept exploration to virtual compliance testing are essential to ensure product quality, maintain innovation and improve time to market.”

You can register for the e-seminar here.

America Makes Virtual Game Day

From 11:30 am until 2:30 pm EST on Thursday, February 24th, America Makes is holding its second webinar of the week, “A Close-Out Presentation and Round Table Discussion on the Quality Made Program,” as part of its Virtual Game Day Series. The Quality Made Program by the Office of Naval Research (ONR), about metal additive manufacturing, funded three performers—Lockheed Martin, GE, and CTC—to develop 3D printed tools for a range of metallic alloys, and ends this year. The performers will soon demonstrate the tools, and this Game Day event is meant to socialize their accomplishments and technical approaches with the AM community. There will be time for virtual networking between the various speakers: Jennifer Wolk, ONR; Ayman Salem, PhD, CEO of MRL Materials Resources LLC (on behalf of CTC); Justin Gambone, Senior Engineer at GE Research; and Glynn Adams, Senior Manager, Lockheed Martin Space System Company.

“The ONR Quality Metal Additive Manufacturing (Quality Made) program will provide the Navy with the ability to rapidly qualify Additive Manufacturing (AM) material and processes for the production of metallic parts. Using modeling and simulation (M&S) tools and in-situ sensors and controls, Quality Made will enable cost-effective qualification and certification tools to ensure AM metallic components meet the repeatability and reliability of critical properties.”

You can register for the event here.

Medical Equipment: HP’s Virtual Tour of 3D Demo Center

In the latest virtual tour of its 3D Demo Center, HP will be focusing on 3D printing medical equipment. Our roundup’s final webinar, held at 2 pm EST on the 24th, will feature speakers Carolina Rubio, 3D Printing Customer Program Manager, and David Johnson, HP 3D Printing Application Engineer. Attendees will learn how HP’s MJF 3D printing technology works, an overview of the 3D printing E2E workflow, and more, plus get a chance to ask questions and hear from a customer panel about 3D printed medical equipment applications.

“Learn about HP Multi Jet Fusion Technology and how the HP 3D Printing End-to-End Process works to produce Medical Equipment applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.