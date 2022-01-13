Turn IPA Waste Into Clean, Reusable IPA On Site

3D print businesses that use IPA in post-production can easily accumulate gallons of used IPA. Which will create a new task of proper disposal of these chemicals. Used IPA cannot simply be washed down the drain or thrown into the garbage.

Regardless of the size of your 3-D printing operation, laws must be followed to avoid being fined or even possibly incarcerated. The process of solvent recycling allows businesses to follow Federal laws and regulations all while producing crystal, clean reusable IPA on site.